‘There’s definite danger afoot that could affect the multiverse’: Body-swapping may not be the only issue ‘The Marvels’ needs to overcome

Even though it’s been ongoing for years at this point, the jury remains very much out on whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga has proven to be a risk worth taking, or the beginning of the end for the once-impervious franchise.

It can’t be a coincidence that all of Marvel Studios’ worst-reviewed film and television projects have released since Avengers: Endgame tied a bow around the Infinity Saga, with an increase in quantity thanks to the Disney Plus expansion leading to a clear and obvious downturn in quality.

The Marvels has a lot on its plate to deal with as it is already given its status as a sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion, and Ms. Marvel all at once, with producer Mary Livanos hinting to Total Film that there might even be some multiversal shenanigans thrown into the mix for good measure.

“The plot deals with some fluctuations in time and space, and there’s definite danger afoot that could affect the multiverse. Where it all leads is a bit of a spoiler, and exactly how it’ll all pan out in an Avengers movie is currently being figured out right now. But we’re definitely ending our characters in places that allow for plentiful opportunity.”

It sounds as if there may be a door or two left ajar by the time the credits roll on The Marvels, then, which could be picked up just in time for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Whether or not that’s a good idea remains to be seen, but let’s hope everyone has been focusing in the story at hand first and foremost.