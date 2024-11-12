‘Welcome to Disney Plus’: Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool to mark a major Merc with the Mouth milestone

Imagine time-traveling from 2016 to 2024. Apart from the sobering realization that you’ve hopped from the start of one Donald Trump presidency to another, it might take your brain a moment to accept that the first Deadpool movie — a scrappy, low-budget superhero flick strictly for mature audiences — would end up spawning Deadpool & Wolverine, the flagship Marvel movie of the year that is now readily available on Disney Plus, alongside the likes of Bluey and Moana.

Yes, after blowing up the box office this past summer, the latest — but surely not the last — Deadpool movie is now finally able to stream for all those with a Mouse House subscription (make sure to read those T&Cs, people!). Never needing much of an excuse to put on his mask and suit again, Ryan Reynolds has marked the occasion by releasing a fun new short of himself back in character as Wade Wilson to celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Disney Plus debut.

Deadpool & Blind Al playing with the Wolverine popcorn bucket for a new Disney+ ad. pic.twitter.com/ugDlg0GeKe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2024

In the short 15-second promo, Deadpool and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams, reprising her role alongside Reynolds) are sitting on their couch watching a scene of Hugh Jackman acting his heart out in the threequel. Wade happens to be holding the infamous Wolverine popcorn bucket, placing Logan’s wide-open mouth suggestively on his lap as Blind Al silently reaches inside to grab some popcorn. “Welcome to Disney Plus,” Deadpool tells her.

With the release of this promo, we finally have an answer to something that’s been bugging us for the past few weeks. Last month, Reynolds shared selfies from Blind Al’s apartment set and confirmed that himself and Uggams had just spent a day filming together as their Deadpool characters. Some fans immediately got themselves hyped over a potential Disney Plus Christmas special, but it seems that the pair reunited just to film this short Disney Plus ad.

That said, a Christmas tree was prominently placed on the set in Reynolds’ selfies, but it doesn’t factor into this promo. It’s possible that the Canadian funny-man and Uggams actually shot a few different shorts during this day of filming and more will come out over time. Given how huge Deadpool & Wolverine was on the big screen, it makes sense that Disney would push it equally hard now that it’s available on the small screen.

In addition to having the ability to watch Deadpool 3 on your phone — now there’s a sentence that would give Martin Scorsese a stroke — the good news for Merc with the Mouth fans is that it might not be too long before his MCU return. Kevin Feige himself is hinting that time is off the essence when it comes to putting Reynolds back in the red and black. The Marvel Studios president recently promised that he’s “always” looking for ways to bring back Reynolds and Jackman’s Wolverine as “fast” as possible. The odds of the pair turning up in not just one, but both upcoming Avengers movies just skyrocketed.

In the meantime, welcome to Disney Plus, Deadpool and Blind Al! Your family’s favorite destination for wholesome streaming content just got a little dirtier.

