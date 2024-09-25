The Cavillrine is back in all his cigar-chomping glory as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to make Marvel a ton more money very soon

Remember two months ago when Deadpool & Wolverine sliced and diced its way into cinemas, and it became very apparent very quickly that this movie was going to snag Marvel an absolutely exorbitant amount of money despite doubling down on pretty much every sin that has defined the franchise’s struggles since Phase Five kicked off?

Well, roughly a month from now, we’ll be entering round two of this particular enterprise when Deadpool & Wolverine begins trickling into households with digital releases on Oct. 1 before its physical media release on Oct. 22.

And it’s that second release date you should pay attention to, because where there’s DVDs, there’s bonus content that you won’t find anywhere else, and you just know people are going to salivate like never before over the prospect of Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scenes.

Also in the mix, of course, are bloopers, interviews with the cast and crew, and other such bonus features, one of which is a closer look at all the variants of the titular duo that appear in the film.

This includes Cavillrine, the Wolverine variant played by Henry Cavill that appears for all of five seconds in the original film. Deadpool encounters the variant in the middle of a motorcycle repair/cigar-puffing session, and ultimately decides against bringing him on the ensuing rollicking adventure despite the variant just “seeming so right.”

Cavill, of course, was one of the favorite fancasts for the Wolverine of the MCU‘s home continuity of Earth-199999 alongside the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, but it’s hard to gauge how much of Cavill’s cameo should be read as an omen for what’s to come.

On the one hand, Deadpool & Wolverine could not have taken itself less seriously, and judging by how the film had little to no interest in either its own story or the wider story of the Multiverse Saga, there’s not much reason for us to believe in any implications it offers (yes, that sadly probably includes that Gambit tease, even though it would be genuinely amazing if it didn’t).

But on the other hand, Marvel’s intentions seem to be all over the place lately, so there’s really no telling what its approach is going to be from one minute to the next. A gross pander in the form of a Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom casting was counteracted by a genuinely fantastic Agatha All Along premiere. An unthinkably concerning amount of Captain America: Brave New World reshoots run counter to a relatively excellent Thunderbolts* trailer.

So maybe Cavillrine is on the long-term table after all. Or maybe it isn’t. It all depends on which side of the bed Kevin Feige wakes up on in any given day, really.

