Will Tobey Maguire be in ‘Spider-Man 4?’

Can we get a clear yes or no at once, please?
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 02:39 pm

If Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy still tops your list of the best superhero flicks, you must be eager to see Tobey Maguire return as the lead web-slinger in Spider-Man 4. The fandom has been religiously manifesting it, but is Spider-Man 4 with Tobey happening?

The cinematic world of Spider-Man is expanding every year with amazing portrayals, making it impossible to rank one actor as the best Spider-Man. But if it comes down to it, the fandom is always split between the OG Tobey and the current golden boy of Hollywood, Tom Holland. (Sorry, Andrew Garfield, but we still love you.)

The 2021 Marvel and Columbia Pictures production Spider-Man: No Way Home was a big pop culture event for all Spidey fans. While some were just excited to see the three Hollywood Spider-Men together in the film, it was a dream come true for fans of Tobey. After portraying the superhero in Sam Raimi’s trilogy from 2002-2007, we finally saw him wear the iconic red and blue costume again after 14 years.

Despite numerous Spider-Man releases, fans remain fixated on Spider-Man 4 

After the end of Raimi’s trilogy, Sony rebooted the franchise with a new director Marc Webb, and cast Andrew Garfield as the new Spider-Man. After two Webb-directed films (The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Sony retroactively integrated the world of Spider-Man into the MCU and Tom Holland became the new (and current) Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, the production house also worked to create a new film series based on Marvel characters associated with Spider-Man. The plan resulted in the release of the 2018 film Venom, and other spinoff films centering around the characters of Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and more.

But despite all efforts to satisfy fans with numerous Spider-Man releases, the demands for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 continued.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sparked demands for Sony to make Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

Tobey’s surprising appearance in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home fueled fans’ hopes to see him retake the Spider-Man torch and continue Raimi’s trilogy. Tags like #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 started trending on every social media as fans demanded Sony to recast Tobey as the superhero.

Spider-Man 4 did enter development once in 2007, only to get shelved later. Disagreements between Sony and Raimi pushed the possibility of continuing Raimi’s trilogy to multiple cancellations over the last few years.

But following the social media breakout in 2021, director Sam Raimi expressed interest in a possible return in a fourth film, while Tobey Maguire stated that he is “open for anything.” (via Showbiz Cheatsheet) But are any actual plans to reunite the two in motion?

Raimi spoke up about Spider-Man 4 plans at WonderCon 2024

The pressure to make a fourth Spider-Man film has been good and bad for the director Sam Raimi. However, his stance has always been dicey on the matter. After Sony rebooted the franchise, Raimi continued his career and directed numerous other films. But the ghost of his Spider-Man masterpieces that charmed audiences still follows him.

In the recent WonderCon 2024 event, Raimi addressed audiences to promote his latest film, Boy Kills World. But Spider-Man 4 continuing to be a hot topic got the best of interviewers at the event. In an interview with Comic Book Resources at WonderCon, Raimi finally opened up about the rumors regarding Tobey Maguire’s return for Spider-Man 4:

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia [are] so successful with their current Spider-Man and the track there. And I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me and say, ‘Wait folks, we could also tell that story.’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ [It] was really super powerful and great seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it.”

Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 with Tobey might remain a dream

Raimi dismissed any talks with Sony to continue his previous trilogy. Commenting further on whether he is in touch with Tobey regarding a possible Spider-Man 4 film, the director denied any such developments. He continued,

“I haven’t talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has or Columbia Pictures. I just worked with Marvel on a movie called ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ So, I’m on great terms with them. And I’m sure I would hear about [‘Spider-Man 4’] if it was in the works.”

So, Raimi is not returning to direct Spider-Man 4 with Tobey as his lead anytime soon. At best, when the MCU continues its Spider-Man franchise, Tobey could make another appearance in the film if it delves into multiversal themes. However, Tom Holland will remain the leading web-slinger.

