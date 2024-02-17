10 best Christian movies on Netflix, ranked

If you’re looking for a feel-good, thought-provoking movie, sometimes Christian cinema can be just what the doctor ordered. Whether it’s a mystery, a retelling of classic biblical tales, or a movie version of real-life events, the genre has a whole lot to offer, even just on Netflix.

So if you want a movie the whole family to enjoy or a critically acclaimed piece that won’t leave a dry eye in the house, there’s certainly something for everyone. So here is a ranking of the top 10 faith-based films that Netflix has to offer.

10. I Can Only Imagine

This 2018 film stars Dennis Quaid and J. Michael Finley and tells the tumultuous story of the relationship between a father and a son. The son endured abuse from his father for years during his childhood but when his dad becomes terminally ill he goes on a journey of faith and redemption to renew his relationship with his son. The movie is based on the real-life story of the “I Can Only Imagine” singer and MercyMe leading man Bart Millard, and the events that inspired his hit song and ultimately skyrocketed his music career.

9. Good Sam

This 2018 comedy and romance follows an investigative journalist as she trails a good Samaritan who is leaving bags of cash on the doorsteps of random New Yorkers. As she follows the money and the recipients in return she meets people who change her life and perspectives. The movie stars Tiya Sircar and Marco Grazzini, and provides its audience with humor, humanity, and love. The mystery, faith film, and romcom combination is sure to leave a smile on your face.

8. The Hill

Dennis Quaid, Collin Ford, and Bonnie Bedella star in the retelling of the true story of Rickey Hill. Hill was the son of a traveling pastor who had one dream: To play baseball. Unfortunately, he suffered from a degenerative spinal disease that would make that dream next to impossible, and his father wanted him to become a preacher like him, instead. Despite the obstacles and lack of support from his family, Hill goes on a journey of faith, courage, and discipline on the way to becoming a professional baseball player. The feel-good faith and sports film will have you cheering by the end.

7. A Week Away

Bailee Madison and Kevin Quinn star in the 2021 musical romance about a troubled teen who goes to a Christian camp after getting in trouble with the law. The musical tells the story of his transformative experience at the summer camp as he learns about faith and friendship, and even falls in love. Audiences can expect to sing and dance along to this family-friendly, feel-good film.

6. Blue Miracle

Jimmy Gonzales plays the leader of an orphanage, Casa Hogar, that is struggling to make ends meet after a massive storm. In hopes of winning money to save their orphanage, they join forces with Dennis Quaid’s character, a captain and veteran fisherman, for a fishing competition. They plan to win the competition and split the earnings. The 2021 film tells a story of faith, friendship, fishing, and found family. If you love funny, endearing characters and a tale of triumph and overcoming then you’re looking in the right place.

5. Soul Surfer

For many a Gen Z-er, this movie was a defining moment in their childhood. It tells the true story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, who loses her arm in a shark attack. Despite the challenges, she decides to go back to competition but learns the importance of faith, family, and helping others as she reexamines her life and attempts to return to competition. The movie stars AnnaSophia Robb, Carrie Underwood, and Dennis Quaid, and has all of the appeals of a sports movie and a faith-based film rolled into one.

4. Journey to Bethlehem

Milo Manheim and Fiona Paloma star as Mary and Joseph in this musical retelling of the Christmas story. The movie tells the traditional nativity story with a twist of pop musical songs and modern choreography. It was released in late 2023. If you’re looking for a fun, entertaining retelling of an age-old story, this is the movie for you. Plus Milo Manheim is one of the men of the moment, so it certainly can’t hurt to tune in to his latest project.

3. Come Sunday

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Sheen, Jason Segel, and LaKeith Stanfield tell the story of Evangelist Pastor Carlton Pearson. Pearson is ostracized from his church for preaching the message that there is no hell. The movie is based on a 2005 episode of the radio show This American Life. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, and is an emotional and perspective-shifting take on faith, religion, and why people believe what they believe.

2. The Two Popes

The Two Popes follows the aftermath of leaked Vatican documents. It stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathon Pryce as Pope Benedict XVI and Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio as the former tries to convince the latter not to step down from his position as Pope. The movie was very well received; Hopkins was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and Pryce was nominated for Best Actor. The film also received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

1. Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield stars as a World War II soldier who refuses to bear arms while fighting in battles due to his devout Christianity. The true story of Desmond T. Doss follows his journey as a pacifist chastised by other soldiers yet inevitably earns the Congressional Medal of Honor and risks his life to save 75 soldiers without picking up a weapon. Garfield earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination, and the film was also nominated for Best Film and Best Director.

Just in time for Easter, you have plenty to watch to help you reexamine how you feel about faith and family or just to tell you a really good and thought-provoking story. This genre and this list have something for everyone whether it’s the whole family or just you. So enjoy your next thought-provoking, tear-jerking binge-watch and all you need is a Netflix subscription.