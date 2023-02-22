10 best female Marvel role models

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dozens of superheroes that people can look up to as their role model. They may not all have the squeaky-clean image of Steve Rogers, but they individually possess characteristics that make them an excellent role model nonetheless.

While a majority of the superheroes in the MCU are men, there are a great number of women in the MCU that have proven themselves to be valiant, selfless and reliable, and the world is about to expand with even more super-powered females leads once all the multiversal shows and movies are fully aligned in the MCU.

We’re not saying these women are perfect, but they have all done something worthy of admiration.

10. Kamala Khan

This teenager was thrust into the superhero business after putting on a bangle that once belonged to her grandmother. Kamala (Iman Vellani) was just an ordinary girl when her story began, so watching her journey and seeing how strong her morals were despite everything she faced is what placed her on this list. She is a character who is strong in her convictions and knows that doing what’s right is far more important than doing what everyone else wants. Many well-seasoned heroes have trouble facing those kinds of dilemmas, so she is definitely one to be admired.

9. Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is the feisty daughter of Maria Rambeau and followed in her mom’s footsteps to become an aviator and member of S.H.I.E.L.D. Unlike most of the people within the agency, Monica isn’t one to shoot first and ask questions later. During the events of the Westview Anomaly in WandaVision, Monica was trustworthy enough to gain access to the bubble city. When S.W.O.R.D. Director Tyler Hayward wanted to kill Wanda, it was Monica who stood up to him and refused to have a hero murdered. She even risked her own life to save Wanda’s children when Hayward tried to kill them. While we haven’t seen a lot of her character, that will all change during the upcoming The Marvels movie.

8. Kate Bishop

The spunky Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) isn’t one who follows the leader; she is the leader. While the rest of the world fawns over superheroes with superpowers or super-powered suits, Kate is the one admiring the real heroes — the regular humans who put their lives on the line without the use of powers or special suits. After witnessing Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) jump from a building during the Battle of New York, shooting the alien invaders and saving Kate’s life in the process, she realized she wanted to be a hero like Hawkeye. Kate has to face off with deadly assassins, supervillains and even a villainous mother, but she does it with a smile and a quirky one-liner. She is a great addition to the MCU and a wonderful role model for young women.

7. Riri Williams

This young lady is one of the smartest people in the world and she’s only a teenager. She built a vibranium detector for a class project in only a matter of months, which even impressed Shuri. She also creates an Ironheart suit based on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)’s Iron Man suit from her garage. While we all know Tony is extremely intelligent, this 19-year-old is on par with his intelligence. Unlike most movies with smart kids, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) isn’t an awkward loner. She shows young girls watching that intelligence is something to be admired.

6. Maria Rambeau

Like her best friend Carol, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) is a highly skilled fighter pilot, testing military jets years before she was even authorized to fly one in combat. She was not only a fearless aviator, but she also a single mother. That fact alone makes her one of the greatest role models in the MCU. Maria is kind and selfless, but doesn’t take anyone’s crap. Not only that, but Maria also founded the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division (S.W.O.R.D.).

5. Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is a highly skilled Air Force aviator who became a fighter pilot in the ’80s, a decade before women were allowed to fight in combat in the military. Since she wasn’t allowed in combat, she tested military aircrafts, before disappearing on a training mission that would change her life and turn her into who we now call Captain Marvel. Carol is a fighter, a warrior and a women who never gives up.

4. Jennifer Walters

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a smart, successful attorney whose life gets turned upside down after coming into contact with her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood, resulting in her becoming She-Hulk. Unlike the angry Hulk her cousin has trouble controlling, Jennifer has more control over her anger and, therefore, can control when she “Hulks out.” Despite now being considered a superhero, Jennifer just wants a normal life.

3. Wanda Maximoff

The character of Wanda Maximoff, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, has probably dealt with more grief than any other character in the MCU. She watched her parents die and then watched her country be destroyed. Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), her best friend and twin brother, died and she was essentially held captive by Tony Stark inside the Avengers Tower. She was forced to kill the man (robot) she loved, only for him to be brought back to life and murdered as she watched. As MCU fans know, Wanda’s story only got worse from there, yet everything she did, she did for the love of her children.

2. Shuri

Princess Shuri (Leticia Wright) from Wakanda was only 16-years-old when we meet her in Black Panther, but we quickly discover her extreme intelligence and humor. She builds all of her brother King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman)’s Black Panther suits, which are the most advanced suits in world.nNot only is she smart, but she is also brave. She was willing to stand up to Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and also joined the battle against Thanos. After Namor kidnapped her and Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri didn’t declare war on Talocan. Instead, she sought a peaceful end to their problems.

1. Natasha Romanoff

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) had quite the heartbreaking life. She was forced into the life of a Russian assassin as a child, never knew her biological parents, and was physically and mentally tortured while she grew up in the Red Room. Despite all her training with the Russian government, Natasha was brave enough to betray her country and join S.H.I.E.L.D. to help counter all the bad she was forced to do in the past. Despite outwardly seeming like nothing more than a sexual object, Natasha has proven herself time and time again to be the smartest person in the room. She sacrificed herself for half the known universe; if that isn’t admirable, we don’t know what is.