10 Big New Movies Released On Demand This Weekend

Another weekend and another big batch of new movies hitting on demand services. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime and the rest continue to serve up some tasty treats on streaming, there are also a ton on fresh films hitting on demand platforms like Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu and more on a weekly basis, and a lot of them are worth a watch.

This weekend, we got no less than 10 new releases to buy/rent and below, you can see the full list of what arrived:

To Buy

The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom

Fisherman’s Friends

Well Groomed

Most Wanted

The High Note

Babysplitters

To Rent

The Rental

The Room

Guest of Honour

Guest Artist

So, quite a bit to dig into here. Undoubtedly, though, the highlight has to be The Rental. Dave Franco’s new horror movie starring Dan Stevens and Alison Brie has picked up a considerable amount of buzz since it dropped and has fans of the genre giddy with excitement.

It follows two couples who book a stay at an Airbnb vacation home in a remote location, only for things to take a sinister turn not long after they get there. With a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, earning praise for its effective chills and impressive cast, it’s definitely worth a watch.

But if The Rental isn’t enough to satisfy your horror cravings, you can also look into The Room. No, not that one. Rather, this film follows a “couple who discover a strange room in their new house that grants material wishes, but all they want is a child.” It’s also picked up fairly solid reviews and isn’t a bad way to spend a couple of hours.

Tell us, though, do any of these on demand titles appeal to you? And do you plan on watching any of them? If so, feel free to drop a comment down below letting us know which ones you’ll be checking out.