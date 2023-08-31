10 movies that will help you enjoy summer all year long

We wait for summer all year long, and yet when it finally comes, it goes by way too quickly. It’s a universally shared experience. Granted, not all folks appreciate the heat or the feeling of clothes sticking to their skin, but who doesn’t enjoy the type of lazy days only the summer season can provide? Those days with no work and no responsibilities; just the sunshine warming your face, the smell of salt water, and a slight breeze running through your hair.

Sadly, those moments never last forever, and when Fall approaches, we know it’s time to move on. While this is an inevitable change, there are ways in which to continue enjoying summer, and for those who can’t just travel to a sunny destination at a moment’s notice, watching movies is a great option. Films have the ability to transport us anywhere we want to go, at any time, and most importantly in this case, any season.

If you wish to hold onto summer for a little while longer, here are 10 movies that will help you with that. They’re not all feel-good and fun — because believe it or not, that’s not all there is to summer months — but will all help you indulge in emotions reminiscent of the season.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! is a must-watch in those days when you need a summery pick-me-up. Made and led by women and for women, this film celebrates womanhood in its different stages, with some of its ups and downs reflected on screen mostly through the experiences of Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep) and her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). While the premise emphasizes the mystery of Sophie’s estranged father, the heart of the film truly is the connections between its main cast of characters — be it the mother-daughter duo, Sophie’s dynamic with each of her potential dads, or the life-long bond between Donna and her best friends.

Joyous, campy, comedic, and full of life, this jukebox musical has everything you want in a summer movie, and then some. Of course, its stellar cast helped make Mamma Mia! the success it is today, and the amount of fun everyone involved in the project had should tell you everything you need to know about it.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Look, not everyone appreciates Mamma Mia 2 as much as I do, but if you haven’t watched it yet, give it a shot. Despite the odd choices here and there, this movie perfectly encapsulates the fun, summer vibes that its predecessor set up, with a healthy dose of nostalgia in the mix that is sure to conquer the hearts of all Mamma Mia! enthusiasts.

Set in two different timelines, the movie acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the original, filling viewers in on young Donna’s (Lily James) wild Greek summer, while exploring Sophie’s struggles with adulthood and honoring her mother’s legacy. With a mostly new playlist, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again perfectly portrays the youthful hopes and dreams we’ve all had at some point; that desire to leave ordinary life behind and find ourselves in some remote place. It’s pure wanderlust put to the screen. Or maybe that’s just me projecting. Either way, this is worth a watch.

In the Heights (2021)

Overflowing with energy and rhythm, In the Heights is an excellent choice for those dreaming of a long hot summer. Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical, the film follows a cast of characters living in Washington Heights, as each and every one of them sets out to turn their dreams of a better life into reality.

Acclaimed for the love letter that it is to the Latin-American community and heritage, In the Heights has plenty of grade-A showtunes to keep audiences entertained, and fun performances to go with it. The movie is filled with movement and emotion, both of which make for a compelling, enjoyable watch, in spite of the few criticisms it received.

Luca (2021)

Set in a small town on the Italian Riviera, Luca tells the story of a young sea monster who steps on land for the first time, despite his parents’ wishes. To help him overcome the dangers of the surface, he has Alberto, a fellow sea creature, and Giulia, a human always ready to stick up for her friends. Sure, it’s a movie created for kids, but don’t let that, or the fact that it’s animated, discourage you from watching. Joyfully colorful and vibrant, this is undoubtedly one of the most summery films you’ll ever have the pleasure of setting your eyes upon, with a charming quality to it that will leave you craving more. If only the real world looked as warm as Luca paints it…

Aftersun (2022)

Grab some tissues and get comfortable, because unlike the movies listed above, Aftersun is for those familiar with summertime blues. Infused with nostalgia from start to finish, the film is about memories you hold dear; It’s about looking at them through the lenses of adulthood and realizing, while reliving them, that not everything was exactly as it seemed. With stunning performances from Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, Aftersun has that sense of calmness of lazy days spent by the poolside, accompanied by an underlying darkness that slowly unravels as the film goes on. Rich in sentimentality, this film will make you yearn for a lost childhood, when everything was a little easier, newer, and you could indulge in blissful unawareness. If none of this convinces you to watch it, perhaps its gorgeous, creative cinematography will.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Oh, to be young and in love, spending summer in rural Italy. Don’t we all wish that was our current situation? If you don’t, give it time. Chances are that you’ll come around after watching this movie.

Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romance based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as Elio and Oliver, respectively, the film offers an intimate portrayal of sexual discovery, with gorgeous Italian scenery as the backdrop in which the protagonists’ relationship unfolds. During warm summer days and nights, everything feels heightened; the world is full of possibilities that we can’t help but be tempted by, and this movie excels at depicting exactly that. Of course, summer is supposed to be a fun season, but underneath that, there is always room for some melancholy and wistfulness. If that’s up your alley, Call Me By Your Name will be a perfect fit.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Everything about Moonrise Kingdom screams summer, from its setting to its incredibly warm color palette. The film centers around two 12-year-olds, Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) and Suzy Bishop (Kara Wayward), who meet in the summer of 1964 and develop a bond over the course of a year, through their mail correspondence. The following summer, the kids run away together, taking on the challenge of fending for themselves on the fictional island of New Penzance. What follows is a delightful, picturesque journey, with the pair enjoying their newfound freedom while everyone else dedicates efforts to finding them.

There’s something so whimsical about Moonrise Kingdom that makes viewers want to tag along for the journey; a charmingly childish nature that grips you from the very start and doesn’t let go. With Wes Anderson’s eccentric and unique style, this is the perfect watch for those who miss childhood summers. There’s nothing quite like those.

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Set in in summer of 1999, in Mexico, Y Tu Mamá También is one of those classic road trip films that will make you yearn for that type of freedom one can only achieve with the wind blowing in their face and the open road ahead. It follows three teenagers, Julio (Gael García Bernal), Tenoch (Diego Luna), and Luisa (Maribel Verdú), who take off together through the rural roads of Mexico.

Don’t be fooled by this movie’s initially captivating carefree nature, though, as there are layers of seriousness hidden underneath. Throughout this ride, viewers are exposed to a mixed bag of emotions, as the film keeps the balance between funny and deeply emotional, with a bittersweet taste that refuses to leave your mouth once it’s over.

Jaws (1975)

This one is an oldie, sure, but don’t let its age put you off, because it’s definitely a goody. In fact, Jaws has endured the test of time to establish itself as a summer classic no one should miss out on. Pumped full of adrenaline, this is not the type of movie that will get you excited for summer or make you wish to step inside the screen. Thus, it’s a good choice of entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the year.

Set in a beach town, Jaws tells the story of a police chief (Roy Scheider), a shark hunter (Robert Shaw), and a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) who set out to capture the creature terrorizing those who dare go for a dip in its waters. It’s a simple premise for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and yet, it gives you everything you need to enjoy a bit of summery thrill.

Bones and All (2022)

Okay, hear me out with this one. Bones and All is not the most summery thing on this list — summer vibes are not at all the focus of the film — but trust me when I say that it will fill your chest to the brim with a desperate desire to travel through the idyllic backroads of America. At least, that was my experience with it. That, and the post-movie depression it left me with (which hit hard, in case you’re wondering).

This film tells the story of Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), two cannibalistic teens on the run from their old lives, who embark on a journey in search of Maren’s mother. On their cross-country road trip, the pair meet a fair share of eerie characters, fall in love, and find themselves. Dark, profound, tragic, and incredibly beautiful are some of the words that best describe Bones and All, a movie capable of being just as soft as it is horrific. It’s certainly not for those with a weak stomach, though, so consider yourself warned.

Out of all these picks, a few are bound to spark your interest. And who knows? Perhaps one will even become your new summer movie of choice.