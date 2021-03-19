13 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Wonder Woman 1984

Friday is here, which can only mean that the latest weekly batch of new VOD debutants have all arrived, but they’ll face a tougher task than usual of drawing in eyeballs when Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still dominating both the HBO Max viewership charts and the cultural conversation, which isn’t set to change for at least a few days yet.

Somewhat fortuitously, this week’s marquee release is a fellow DCEU blockbuster, with Wonder Woman 1984 now available to rent or buy. Having scored the biggest streaming debut of 2020 when it launched on Christmas Day last year, there are clearly plenty of people that have already seen Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince, but it only played on HBO Max for a month before being removed from the library, so there’s every chance fans will be keen to revisit the sequel already.

It’s a huge step down from the original, though, with Patty Jenkins’ increased creative freedom leading to a bloated running time and some cavernous plot holes, but there’s still some enjoyment to be derived from the sheer spectacle of it all. Besides Wonder Woman 1984, there are not a lot of VOD titles that stick out this week, but you can check out the full list below and decide for yourself what’s worth watching.

Wonder Woman 1984

SAS: Red Notice

Happily

The Little Things

Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle

Arc of Aleutia

Groomed

The Never List

Jumbo

Last Call

Night of the Kings

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Martha: A Picture Story

As you can see above, we also have Ruby Rose continuing to try and prove herself as an action star in SAS: Red Notice, though it would be fair to say that reviews haven’t been too enthusiastic. It’s basically a B-tier actioner that can neatly be summed up as ‘Die Hard on a train’ for better or worse, but it does boast a surprisingly stacked ensemble, so genre enthusiasts might well be convinced to give it a shot.