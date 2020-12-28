The Internet’s Calling Out Wonder Woman 1984 For All Its Plot Holes

While the initial critical response to Wonder Woman 1984 teased a sequel that all but sticks the landing, it seems that fans are having a difficult time trying to make sense of Patty Jenkins’ plot hole-riddled narrative.

Warner Bros. finally released the long-awaited second installment in the story of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince on Friday and apparently, the reception has surprised studio executives. So much so that they hastily announced a threequel was in the works, with Jenkins and Gadot set to return. It seems, though, that despite millions of people basking in the latest outing for the Amazonian Goddess, a lot of them are having trouble with certain narrative choices. In fact, some are even comparing the flick to one of the worst comic book movies of all time.

The latest issue stems from the story’s numerous plot holes, many of which are too palpable to simply disregard. Whether it’s Steve Trevor’s soul somehow making a return and possessing the body of a random person, the movie contradicting its own timeline by depicting Independence Day in the middle of winter, or greater continuity issues in the context of the DCEU, here are a few of the things that people have been saying about the messy script:

Here's a formula that doesn't work. Patty Jenkens +

Wonder Woman 1984 =

Bad reviews/flop/ plot holes

Kathleen Kennedy +

Star Wars +

Patty Jenkins +

Star Wars Rogue Squadron =

DISASTER — Joshie Poloczek (@JodhiaKim) December 28, 2020

Despite it’s hilarious plot holes I liked #WonderWoman1984 Way better than the the 1st I thought. #PedroPascal & #kristenwiig nailed it. Fun movie & not full of unnecessary action scenes (cough #aquaman) Though still too long! Didnt need the first & last scene — Sam (@pinchyno) December 28, 2020

The Arrowverse is better than anything in the DCEU. Wonder Woman 1984 just proved that. DC comics, stop making movies. Focus on your TV universe. Y’all are writing these movie that frankly are not very good. W/o getting into spoilers there were just so many plot holes in #WW84. — Electro (@ThatNecaElectro) December 28, 2020

Ok wonder woman 1984 sucks now this movie isn't good lmao there's so much wrong with the pacing and the writing, there's a lot of plot holes lmao, but Justice league and WW84 be vibing together now — sůccc by megan the horse (@Asavaka1) December 28, 2020

So…. Wonder Woman 1984.

So, so, so many plot holes left open. As if the movie was unfinished or poorly planned out. 6/10#WonderWoman1984 — Icon 🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@Icon006) December 28, 2020

All in all, the movie had a lot of plot holes (including not explaining the rules of the magical object well enough), and it was nowhere near as good as the first. #WonderWoman1984 — Arabella Rittenhouse (@RadarsTeddyBear) December 28, 2020

Saw @WonderWomanFilm 1984. Glad I didn't spend money to see it. A weak plot, lazy writing, and plot holes big enough to drive a Death Star thru. Even @GalGadot couldn't save it. Very disappointed.

Can't wait to see what @thelindsayellis has to say about it.#WonderWoman1984 — Kyle Gray (@KyleGra18089827) December 28, 2020

the more i think about wonder woman 1984 the worse it gets. don’t get me wrong, gal, kristen wiig, and chris pine were amazing, but the writing was lazy and there were so many plot holes. please respect my privacy at this difficult time 😭😔😪😩 pic.twitter.com/zXjBEevw6s — lexi ❄️ (@lexxiii__) December 28, 2020

How does Wonder Woman 1984 manage to feel both too long and also full of plot holes? What am I watching? — Radhika Marya (@RadTV) December 28, 2020

I didn’t like Wonderwoman 1984. I thought it was pretty bad actually. So many plot holes and events that really just spiral out of control the longer the movie keeps playing. — SlimSmiley (@SlimSmiley_) December 28, 2020

#WonderWoman1984 was very disappointing. Nothing made sense, plot holes everywhere, and people/things just magically end up where they need to be with no explanation at all. This movie is awful. I don't get how the director of the first WW could edd this one up so bad. — Doc Shats (@HeeeyHeeeeeey) December 27, 2020

In a lot of ways, Wonder Woman 1984 feels like a film that’s almost advertently trying to bite off more than it can chew, culminating in a narrative that more often than not falls short of delivering any satisfying resolution whatsoever to its character arcs, all the while losing the spectacle as well in this convoluted setup. After all, while the ensemble is praiseworthy on its own, I think most people would agree that even in terms of action sequences, it’s a middling follow-up, if not entirely disappointing.

Tell us, though, have you had the chance to watch the sequel yet? And if so, what are your thoughts on it? As usual, let us know in the comments down below.