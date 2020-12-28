Home / movies

The Internet’s Calling Out Wonder Woman 1984 For All Its Plot Holes

While the initial critical response to Wonder Woman 1984 teased a sequel that all but sticks the landing, it seems that fans are having a difficult time trying to make sense of Patty Jenkins’ plot hole-riddled narrative.

Warner Bros. finally released the long-awaited second installment in the story of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince on Friday and apparently, the reception has surprised studio executives. So much so that they hastily announced a threequel was in the works, with Jenkins and Gadot set to return. It seems, though, that despite millions of people basking in the latest outing for the Amazonian Goddess, a lot of them are having trouble with certain narrative choices. In fact, some are even comparing the flick to one of the worst comic book movies of all time.

The latest issue stems from the story’s numerous plot holes, many of which are too palpable to simply disregard. Whether it’s Steve Trevor’s soul somehow making a return and possessing the body of a random person, the movie contradicting its own timeline by depicting Independence Day in the middle of winter, or greater continuity issues in the context of the DCEU, here are a few of the things that people have been saying about the messy script:

In a lot of ways, Wonder Woman 1984 feels like a film that’s almost advertently trying to bite off more than it can chew, culminating in a narrative that more often than not falls short of delivering any satisfying resolution whatsoever to its character arcs, all the while losing the spectacle as well in this convoluted setup. After all, while the ensemble is praiseworthy on its own, I think most people would agree that even in terms of action sequences, it’s a middling follow-up, if not entirely disappointing.

Tell us, though, have you had the chance to watch the sequel yet? And if so, what are your thoughts on it? As usual, let us know in the comments down below.

