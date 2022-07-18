14 years hasn’t dampened the DC fandom’s love for ‘The Dark Knight’

If you take 100 fans of superhero cinema, and ask them to name their favorite comic book adaptations of all-time, there’s a distinctly high possibility that The Dark Knight would get mentioned by almost every single one of them.

Christopher Nolan’s stunning second chapter in his Batman trilogy is a landmark in modern blockbuster cinema for a number of reasons, not just to do with the movie’s billion-dollar haul at the box office and awards season glory. Hell, the United States Library of Congress even deemed it to be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” when preserving it in the National Film Registy, a huge rarity for a tale of costumed crimefighters.

Countless filmmakers have gone on to cite The Dark Knight has a huge influence on their own work, and it continues to loom large over landscape to this day. Speaking of which, this day also happens to mark exactly 14 years since audiences first had the chance to watch Christian Bale and Heath Ledger engage in a battle for Gotham City’s soul, and fans are out in force to pay tribute.

today 14 years ago 'the dark knight' premiered on theaters. here are the best moments of heath ledger as the joker: pic.twitter.com/9DDaEM9y1l — pop culture throwbacks (@notgwendalupe) July 18, 2022

14 years of the dark knight,

the greatest film of all time🐐

pic.twitter.com/cmwxoJLZKc — ' (@siddhantblanco) July 18, 2022

THE DARK KNIGHT was released 14 years ago today. A phenomenon that changed the superhero genre, one of the greatest films ever made. All time Classic!#14YearsOfTheDarkKnight #TheDarkKnight pic.twitter.com/EyE6tTgIIr — DC World Telugu (@DCWorldTelugu) July 18, 2022

"Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight."



14 Years For TDK

The Dark Knight 🖤#THEDARKKNIGHT ✨ pic.twitter.com/gnmXAo7CIZ — Tyler Durden (@Shiva_Nolanitie) July 18, 2022

The Dark Knight sets the bar impossibly high for all superhero films to follow, and I don’t think it has yet to be reached by any others. https://t.co/R1aOTJdUsN — The Polymath (@iAmkallah) July 18, 2022

14 years of The Dark Knight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pt6iWJcZyV — f u e d a l (@Unngal_Rio) July 18, 2022

Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” was released 14 years ago today. Still one of the best comic book movies out there. #THEDARKKNIGHT pic.twitter.com/fgNSjdmDdb — Phil Shelly Creative (@philshelly) July 18, 2022

14 years of THE DARK KNIGHT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AU1rBvXYXx — 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 ☆ (@Mr__AAD) July 18, 2022

The biggest problem caused by The Dark Knight is that any Batman adaptation or reinvention of the Joker will always be compared to what Nolan and Ledger brought to the table. That’s not entirely a bad thing, but Matt Reeves’ recent reboot and Barry Keoghan’s incarcerated Clown Prince of Crime were being compared to the sprawling epic from the second the gritty blockbuster released.

Then again, it comes with the territory when one of the best examples of its genre ends up being followed by a spate of new spins within the space of little over a decade.