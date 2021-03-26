15 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Pixar’s Soul

Disney Plus may have sailed past the 100 million subscriber mark three years ahead of schedule, and those projections to pass Netflix’s customer count by the end of next year are starting to look more pessimistic by the day, but not everyone shells out the monthly fee for the Mouse House’s platform.

The various services on offer do manage to entice a lot of customers to sign up based on exclusive content, but the VOD model is still a reliable method of generating extra revenue for those unwilling to commit to a monthly withdrawal from their bank account. On that note, Pixar’s Soul may have hit streaming on Christmas Day and scored one of the biggest online debuts of last year, but it’s finally available to purchase elsewhere.

The movie had people bawling their eyes out and continued Pixar’s impeccable hot streak of original flicks, with Soul holding a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a shoo-in to scoop this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. However, there are an additional fourteen titles arriving on VOD this weekend, and you can check out the full list below.

The Father Earwig And The Witch Soul Our Friend The Vault The Bloodhound Blithe Spirit Six Minutes To Midnight Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad The Seventh Day Doors Senior Moment Olympia Boogie

Anthony Hopkins is winning some of the best notices of his illustrious career for his turn in The Father, which is up for six Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, while Studio Ghibli returns to our screens with Earwig and the Witch. Unfortunately, it’s not gone down as one of the animation studio’s best efforts and has largely been dismissed by critics, but diehard fans will surely check it out regardless.

Otherwise, the rest of this week’s VOD roster runs the standard gamut of action thrillers, horrors, documentaries and low budget dramas, with very few possessing the potential to break out from the pack.