The Internet Can’t Stop Crying Over New Pixar Movie Soul

Pixar are well known for tugging at the heartstrings, and if one of the animation studio’s movies hasn’t left you with at least a tear running down your cheek, then quite frankly, you’re dead on the inside. Indeed, if you didn’t cry at Toy Story 3‘s hugely emotional climax, the tender final moments of WALL-E or the gut-punching ending of Coco, then one of Pete Docter’s directorial efforts would have surely done the trick.

The Pixar veteran apparently goes out of his way to create some of the most powerful moments in the history of animated cinema, from Bing Bong’s tragic sacrifice in Inside Out to the absolutely devastating montage from Up. And so, when it was announced that he was helming Soul, a lot of viewers familiar with his work already had their tissues packed and ready to go.

Unfortunately, they had to wait a little bit longer than expected after the movie was delayed several times before being released onto Disney Plus on Friday, but the film is packed with emotional and heartfelt moments, not to mention some beautifully existential visuals and the rich vein of humor that’s characterized Pixar for the last quarter of a century. Viewers simply weren’t ready for it, either, based on some of the online reactions, which you can check out below.

First Inside Out and now Soul? Why does Disney insist on making me examine myself and cry at the end of their new movies? — Mrs. Nesbit | עמירון (@onlyrons) December 29, 2020

Moonlight, yes.

But if you want something new, highly recommend Soul on Disney+ It’s got the Inside Out effect of making you cry for being too real 😭 lmao — Big, Annoying Noise (@koreyb_asic) December 29, 2020

If you guys haven't already please watch Disney's soul on Disney plus. Be prepared to cry. — Levi's hoe. (@mummin2girlies) December 29, 2020

Soul made me cry. Coco obviously made me cry. The Mandalorian made me cry. Even new Mulan made me cry. Disney, stop coming for me like this. — Ron_ (@RNghtlvs) December 29, 2020

bruh disney really got me about to cry because of that soul movie. like oh my god it was so good. — deja. لا (@dej_h) December 29, 2020

just finished watching disney's soul movie, and this movie could really make you cry. it opens your mind to wonder about the meaning & the purpose of life. it's about your dreams, your passion, and when things don't turn out the way you planned. a must watch movie 😖 — maviyah lee (@ASStheticmavi) December 29, 2020

Ok. Hear me out. Go watch Soul on Disney+ if you need a pick me up. The movie is incredible and it makes you appreciate life a lot. Beware: you might cry your eyes out — DehydratedLesgian !BLM! !ACAB! (@timidtimes3) December 29, 2020

disney pixar’s soul made me cry so much — sunshine grl (@crimsncringe) December 29, 2020

i hate the disney industrial complex but damn soul made me cry — brianna (@lostbrianna) December 29, 2020

Soul is the first movie in a long time to make me cry and relate so strong to the message. Disney truly out did themselves — Aniel (@aamolina99) December 29, 2020

‘Soul’ on Disney+ made me cry — ✨C h r i s P e r e z✨ (@ChrisMcNugget) December 29, 2020

Soul is another unqualified triumph for Pixar, and they may as well hand over the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature already because nothing else released this year even comes close. It continues an incredible hot streak that’s seen seven of their last nine efforts score at least 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, once again reaffirming a long-held reputation as the undisputed masters of the genre.