2 Adam Sandler Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Whether you enjoy his work or not, there’s no denying that Adam Sandler has an impressively large collection of films under his belt. Though most of them are mediocre efforts that see him phoning it in and rarely stepping out of his comfort zone, that hasn’t stopped the actor from becoming one of comedy’s most recognizable and successful talents.

And though you can always count on Sandler to draw in a big crowd at the theater, Netflix is another place where he’s proven to be a hot property as well, with the Hollywood star having established a long, fruitful partnership with the streaming giant that has resulted in a string of films that consistently get torn apart by critics, but always go over well with subscribers.

The latest example of this is Hubie Halloween, his new holiday-themed flick which debuted yesterday and quickly took the #1 spot on the most-watched movies chart. But given that this is Netflix we’re talking about, perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that that isn’t the only Adam Sandler film on the list.

Netflix Reveals First Look At Adam Sandler's New Halloween Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A bit further down at #5 is a true classic – or at least, what Sandler fans would consider a classic – in the form of Big Daddy. One of his earlier efforts and still one of his biggest hits, this 1999 movie sees the actor playing an irresponsible man who gets dumped for not accepting responsibility. So, to prove that he’s mature and has what it takes to win his girlfriend back, he adopts a 5-year-old boy, but quickly finds himself in over his head.

Of course, neither film scored particularly well with critics, but that’s not who Adam Sandler makes movies for and as the current Netflix Top 10 most-watched chart shows us, there will always be an audience who’ll be happy to consume his content – new or old.