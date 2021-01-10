2 More Avengers Will Reportedly Cameo In Spider-Man 3

Sony initially hinted that we’d get our first official look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 in December, keeping with the tradition that saw the first footage from Homecoming and Far From Home debut in the last month of the year before their respective releases, but that obviously didn’t happen.

If the tidal wave of casting rumors are to be believed, that’s probably because there’s a queue of about 20 stars waiting to shoot their cameos for Tom Holland’s next outing as the iconic superhero, and there’s two new names that have joined the long list. Insider Daniel Richtman claims that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will also appear, and one of them certainly seems more likely than the other.

Tom Holland Suits Up In First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo 1 of 2

WandaVision, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are all connected via their multiversal narratives, and with the Sorcerer Supreme confirmed for the web-slinging threequel, not to mention Scarlet Witch taking second billing in Sam Raimi’s mystical blockbuster, it would make sense for her to appear given that she’s the one responsible for altering the very fabric of reality in the first place.

As for Downey Jr., he’s been linked with almost every single one of the 25 projects Marvel has in development, despite saying he’s done all he can with Iron Man. Richtman offers that he’d only be a holographic presence as opposed to a live-action one, but surely the Spider-Man franchise can’t lean on Tony Stark forever, especially when there’s already a game-changing plot device in play. Of course, there’s been that many new and familiar faces rumored for Spider-Man 3 that at least some of them will turn out to be true, we’ll just have to wait and see which ones.