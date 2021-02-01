2 Awesome Monster Movies Are Finding A Lot Of Love On Netflix

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong last month, which got fans hyped for the grand final chapter of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Ahead of the monster movie to end them all coming out in March, then, Netflix users around the world are rewatching the two best earlier installments in the franchise, 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

This Monday, February 1st, Godzilla is the seventh most popular movie on the platform globally, while Kong is the 10th. While those titles aren’t available on the streamer in the US, they are in many other territories and clearly, tons of people are checking them out.

2014’s Godzilla rebooted the iconic kaiju creature for western audiences, with Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards at the helm. Expectations were low after the travesty that was the 1998 version, but it ended up being well received by fans and critics alike. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a U.S. Navy officer caught up in the fight against Godzilla, which takes on a global scale before coming to a climax in San Francisco.

New Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster Reveals Trailer Release Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

2017’s Kong: Skull Island, meanwhile, is a reimagining of the Kong story that transplants the time period to the Vietnam War. A team of scientists and soldiers – including Tom Hiddleston’s British SAS captain and Brie Larson’s US Army officer – journey to the perilous Skull Island and encounter the gigantic ape. Both of these movies are rated pretty evenly by critics, with Godzilla standing at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and Kong at 75%.

But who will win the ultimate battle between the pair in Godzilla vs. Kong? That’s what we’ll find out come March 31st. In the meantime, folks are loving revisiting (most of) the MonsterVerse so far on Netflix.