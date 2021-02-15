2 Fox Marvel Characters Will Reportedly Enter The MCU In Doctor Strange 2

The Marvel characters previously owned by 20th Century Fox are already starting to appear in the MCU. WandaVision has just added Evan Peters’ Quicksilver to its cast, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to feature an X-Men connection, too. But Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the first Phase 4 entry to really get to grips with the new influx of heroes received from Fox.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, in fact, the much-anticipated multiversal sequel will feature the debuts of three characters that fans have been waiting to see in the MCU for years, and two of them are from the aforementioned studio. The heroes in question are Namor the Sub-Mariner, Mr. Fantastic and Professor X. GFR writes that this intel comes straight from the set of the movie, which is shooting right now in the UK, and a highly reliable source.

Though these three characters have apparently been spotted filming scenes, the outlet doesn’t share any details about who could be playing the MCU incarnations of Namor, Reed Richards and Charles Xavier. Still, their inclusion may give us a big hint that DS2 will introduce a major superhero team from the comics as along with Stephen Strange, this trio makes up the Illuminati, a secret inner sanctum of super-powered individuals.

Chalk that up as speculation for now, but a Fantastic Four reboot from Spider-Man director Jon Watts was just announced in December, so it makes sense for Richards to put in an appearance before then. Meanwhile, another X-Men flick has yet to be confirmed, but mutantkind will factor into the franchise from now on and so adding Xavier this soon would quickly establish the team’s existence in the MCU. And as for Namor, Marvel has been trying to untangle some rights complications with Universal for ages, but maybe they’ve sorted that out finally.

In any case, we’ve still got a ways to go before we find out for sure if this intel is accurate, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t hit theaters until March 25th, 2022.