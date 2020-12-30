2 Great Jim Carrey Movies Hit Disney Plus This Week

Look, it’s understandable if you’re still watching or rewatching season 2 of The Mandalorian. That outrageously awesome final episode was truly something, right? However, a new month is approaching, and that means Disney Plus is gearing up to launch more content for you to dive into. And hard as it may be to pull yourself away from the adventures of Baby Yoda and Mando, you might be excited to hear that some underrated comedies are on their way from one of Hollywood’s funniest guys.

Two Jim Carrey efforts are landing on Disney Plus this week, both of which will make for excellent family movie nights due to their wide reaching appeal to all audiences. So, if you’re a fan of penguins, Dr. Seuss, or just Carrey’s ridiculous antics in general, you won’t want to sleep on these.

First up is Mr. Popper’s Penguins, which has the actor take on the role of the titular Mr. Popper. He’s a real estate developer in New York who sees a partnership with a major company in his near future, but all of that’s sidelined when he receives a final gift from his late father – a total of six live penguins. This may be a chilly tale of arctic birds, but it’s got all of the necessary charm to warm your heart.

Secondly, you’ll want to take a look at Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, which is based on the popular 1954 book of the same name. In this cute flick, Carrey voices Horton the elephant who lives in the Jungle of Nool. It’s here that he discovers a speck of dust with voices coming from it, ultimately learning that it houses the tiny little city of Whoville and its residents called Whos. This magical movie is as quirky as it is funny, and it’s an adorable way to spend an evening, especially if you have kids.

It’s always nice to see Jim Carrey in some family-friendly roles, and these lovely films are certain to capture the heart of any Disney Plus subscriber when they land on January 1st. However, if they’re just really not your thing, rest assured that there’s plenty more coming to the service throughout the month, and you can head over here and take a look at what’s on the way.