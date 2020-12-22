The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Was The Show’s Highest-Rated Episode

The Mandalorian season 2 definitely went out with a bang last week with its grand finale. “Chapter 16: The Rescue” delivered a lot of action, drama, shocks and tears. It’s no surprise, then, that fans have heaped so much praise on the finale that it’s officially the highest-rated installment of the show to date on IMDb.

As things stand, “Chapter 16” has been stamped with an almost perfect rating of 9.9 based on around 30,000 user votes. That puts it comfortably out in front of the second highest-rated episode, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” the one that introduced Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, which sits at 9.5. In third place, meanwhile, is “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” where Temuera Morrison made his first proper appearance as Boba Fett and Baby Yoda was kidnapped by the Empire.

“Chapter 16” proving so popular continues the trend of the season finale going down as the best one of the run with fans. “Chapter 8: Redemption” is currently rated at 9.3, making it the joint third highest-rated with “Chapter 14.” And overall, The Mandalorian sports an 8.7 rating, which puts it at #76 on IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows list.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, what is it that makes “The Rescue” so great? Well, for one, it gave us the big showdown between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) that we’ve all been waiting for, with Mando and Gideon battling it out, beskar versus darksaber, in a climactic duel. And then the one and only Luke Skywalker showed up in the biggest surprise in the show so far. Not to mention that the whole thing wrapped up with Grogu being taken away to be trained up by Luke, resulting in a heartbreaking goodbye between Djarin and his kid.

With a near perfect score on IMDb, it’s going to be hard for The Mandalorian season 3 to top the most recent episode. But something tells us that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have got some ideas up their sleeves that’ll at least give “Chapter 16” a run for its money when the Star Wars series returns to Disney Plus next December.