Young Luke Will Reportedly Return To The Mandalorian Universe

In a season full of secrets, this week’s The Mandalorian season 2 finale delivered what was arguably its biggest. When Din Djarin and his allies were in deadly danger, who should come and save their lives but Luke Skywalker! The young Jedi, at this point in the timeline at the height of his powers, plowed through a platoon of Dark Troopers before taking Grogu with him to train up the little guy in the ways of the Force. It was a cameo that not only blew fans’ minds but also completely changed the dynamics of the show.

So the big question is: will we be seeing Young Luke again? According to insider Daniel Richtman, that is a yes. As per intel shared on his Patreon page, Luke will be returning following his shock comeback in the finale. Exactly where isn’t clear but it’s possible he could show up in any one of the Mandalorian-related series that are on the way to Disney Plus. Season 3 arrives next year, with Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and The Book of Boba Fett likewise due soon.

Though Luke’s presence was a major one, Luke only properly appeared for a brief time, as de-aging CGI was used (see above) to recreate 80s-era Mark Hamill – the star provided his own vocals for the cameo, but Max Lloyd-Jones and stunt performer Matt Rugetti stood in for him physically. It might be complicated to use this method if Luke was to come back for a bigger role, then, so maybe they could recast the part properly going forward. Sebastian Stan, anyone?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Luke is being reported to return as it’s not like we were never going to see the internet’s favorite being Baby Yoda again. Just how much screentime he’ll have in season 3 or the spinoffs is the question, though. And exactly how long will Grogu be away from his Mando dad? As much fun as it would be to see Luke training him up, fans just want their favorite father/son duo back together again.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus next December.