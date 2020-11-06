2 Keanu Reeves Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Keanu Reeves has been a major star in Hollywood for several decades now, but he’s always been known to be one of the nicest guys in the industry, too, which is one of the big reasons why he’s still so popular and beloved amongst fans and general moviegoers. Indeed, it seems he can really do no wrong and as such, it’s not surprising that he’s completely dominating Netflix today.

The actor currently has 2 films drawing in subscribers and they couldn’t be more different from one another. For those wondering, the titles in question are Knock Knock and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. However, they aren’t popping up on the same chart.

You see, the former, a 2015 thriller that’s got everyone talking right now, is found in the #3 spot on the US-only most-watched movies list. Meanwhile, the latter, a recently released pic based on the hit TV series, in which Reeves has a small role, is currently the #1 film on the global chart.

And while we probably don’t need to tell you who SpongeBob is, you might be wondering how exactly The Matrix star factors into things. Well, know that he plays a character named Sage and early reviews point to him being the highlight of the entire movie. Which isn’t too surprising.

As for Knock Knock, this little seen thriller has seemingly found a new lease of life on Netflix, with it generating a lot of buzz over the last few days as it continues to dominate the Top 10 list. The flick stars Reeves as a family man who helps two stranded young women who show up on his doorstep, but this act of kindness soon turns into “a deadly game of cat and mouse” that quickly gets out of hand.

Like we said above, these two efforts couldn’t be more different, but if nothing else, their dominance on Netflix today just proves that Keanu Reeves‘ popularity remains firmly in tact and with a whole bunch of big projects on the horizon, the next few years will no doubt see his star soar even higher.