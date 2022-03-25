The pack is growing. Two further veterans of the hit MTV series have signed up to join the cast of the Teen Wolf revival movie. The Paramount Plus production, which sees many of the original cast of the supernatural show return, just started shooting earlier this week, and now a couple more familiar faces have been added to the ensemble, alongside three new additions.

As revealed by Deadline, Ian Bohen and Khylin Rhambo will be reprising their roles for the Teen Wolf movie. Bohen appeared across all six seasons of the series as sometimes-villain, sometimes-ally Peter Hale while Rhambo had a recurring presence in the last three years of the show as Beacon Hills high school student Mason Hewitt.

Likewise boarding the film are Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, and Amy Lin Workman. Mattis is playing Eli Hale, the fifteen-year-old son of Derek Hale. Workman, meanwhile, is Hikari Zhang and Nakanishi — who previously appeared on two episodes of Teen Wolf as an unrelated character — portrays Deputy Ishida.

First BTS images emerge from Paramount's 'Teen Wolf' revival movie 1 of 5

What’s more, fans will also be excited to discover that Tyler Hoechlin is in negotiations to feature in the movie, as well, with Deadline noting that his “deal is still being finalized.” So, with any luck, the Superman & Lois star will make a comeback as Derek. That will leave Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stillinski) and Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura) as the only two major cast members to be absent.

As things stand, Tyler Posey is back as the eponymous (formerly) adolescent wolfman Scott McCall, with the rest of the returning cast including Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stillinski), J.R. Bourne (Chris Argent), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar).

The Teen Wolf revival movie, as written by creator Jeff Davis, will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus when it eventually howls its way onto our screens.