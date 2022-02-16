The Teen Wolf movie is officially a go at Paramount Plus. The storyline of the hit MTV supernatural series is set to continue in the film, which is coming just five years after the show concluded back in 2017. But while there’s much excitement from fans about the one-off revival, there’s also a lot of disappointment that the movie is lacking a few key players.

As confirmed by Deadline, 12 of the original series’ stars are returning for the film, including lead Tyler Posey and a couple faces not seen since Teen Wolf‘s early years — Crystal Reed (Allison Argent) and Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore). However, breakout actor Dylan O’Brien, who played fan-favorite Stiles, is not currently attached, nor is Superman & Lois‘s Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale). The other outstanding cast member is Arden Cho.

In a shocking revelation, Deadline confirmed that sources told them Cho — who the outlet notes is the one actress of color among the show’s four female regulars — was only offered half the salary proposed for her three colleagues, which is why she decided to pass on returning for this project.

via MTV

Cho portrayed Kira Yukimura, the kitsune love interest of werewolf Scott McCall (Posey). Cho recurred in season three before being bumped up to series regular for seasons four and five. All in all, she appeared in 44 episodes, roughly the same as Reed and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate). Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), meanwhile, featured in all 100 episodes.

Hennig and Martin are likewise confirmed to be reprising their roles for the movie, alongside Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Deaton), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar). Series creator Jeff Davis returns to produce.

Teen Wolf: The Movie has yet to be given a release date, but all six seasons of the series can be streamed now on Paramount Plus.