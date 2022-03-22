First BTS images emerge from Paramount’s ‘Teen Wolf’ revival movie

1985’s Teen Wolf isn’t necessarily a 1980s classic, though has become a surprisingly successful franchise. This has encompassed a sequel in Teen Wolf Too, an animated show based on the movie, and, most successfully, MTV’s 2011 show that ran for six seasons before wrapping up in 2017.

Now that much-loved show is coming back. Last year, creator Jeff Davis signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that’s resulted in a feature-length Teen Wolf revival. The majority of the show’s cast will return, including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, and Crystal Reed.

Production began yesterday, with the show’s official Twitter posting the first BTS images. Check them out:

But this new production is arriving under something of a cloud. Arden Cho, who played Kira Yukimura in the show, won’t be returning as she was reportedly offered half the salary of her co-stars. Teen Wolf veteran Dylan O’Brien is also not reprising his role and expressed his support for Cho by liking a tweet referencing the story.

Tyler Hoechlin is also apparently still being pursued, with Paramount Plus confirming that even with production having begun, they may yet add more familiar faces to the cast.

Davis’ deal also encompasses two other interesting shows. We’ll get a series based on Edo Van Belkom’s Wolf Pack novels, which covers similarly lycanthropic territory to Teen Wolf (could a crossover be on the cards?) and a new adaptation of Aeon Flux, MTV’s groundbreaking animated series from the early 90s.

More on all these productions as we hear them. The Teen Wolf revival has no release date, but if it’s filming now, expect it in late 2022/early 2023.