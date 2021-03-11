2 Tom Holland Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

Netflix users currently can’t get enough of Tom Holland as two of the British star’s movies are blowing up on the platform this week. As of this Thursday, both Marvel sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home and swashbuckling drama In The Heart of the Sea are among the most popular titles on the streamer. According to FlixPatrol’s worldwide chart, the latter is the 12th most viewed film on the site across the globe while Far From Home has just managed to squeeze into the Top 10 in ninth place.

2015’s In the Heart of the Sea is based on the real-life sinking of an American whaling ship in 1820, an event which inspired the novel Moby Dick. Solo director Ron Howard helmed the movie, with Chris Hemsworth in the lead. The ensemble supporting cast also includes a number of famous faces aside from a young Holland – namely, Cillian Murphy, Ben Whishaw and Brandon Gleeson.

Unfortunately, the Warner Bros. picture wasn’t a hit at the time, only earning so-so reviews and failing to recoup its $100 million budget at the box office. But likely the combined MCU appeal of both Hemsworth and Holland is making this a popular watch on streaming right now. Speaking of Marvel, it’s thanks to this effort that Holland got the role of Spider-Man in the first place, as Hemsworth recommended him to the studio after enjoying working with him on Heart of the Sea.

And so Tom landed the role of Peter Parker and eventually starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Not that it needs any introduction, seeing as it’s the highest-grossing Spidey flick of all time as things stand, but this is the one where the wall-crawler befriends Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who may not be all that he seems.

Tell us, though, have you checked out either of these films on Netflix lately? If so, feel free to share your thoughts on them in the usual place down below.