2 More Villains Reportedly Revealed For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spare a thought for poor Dylan Baker, who played Dr. Curt Connors in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise knowing he would eventually be given the opportunity to step up to the plate when reptilian alter-ego Lizard made his live-action debut in the fourth installment. Unfortunately for the actor, Raimi’s series was abandoned, and he had to watch as Marc Webb’s reboot used Dr. Connors as the big bad, with Rhys Ifans and some ropey CGI hardly doing the iconic villain justice.

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has tried to incorporate antagonists that haven’t been utilized in live-action before, but we still don’t know who occupies that role in December’s No Way Home. At this point, close to 30 people have been linked with cameo appearances in Jon Watts’ threequel, with the majority of them being characters that have featured in a Marvel movie who have even the slightest tangential connection to Peter Parker.

It’s only getting trickier to separate the hypothetical wheat from the speculative chaff, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Rachel McAdams was returning for Doctor Strange 2 and Joker was getting a new look in the Snyder Cut of Justice League – that both Lizard and another famed bad guy will briefly appear in No Way Home.

According to our intel, Spider-Man‘s trip through the multiverse will see him cross paths with Lizard and Chameleon, the latter of whom was once named as a potential adversary for Tom Holland. While they likely won’t play major roles given how much will be going on in the movie, their appearance could lay the groundwork for both to have a much more significant presence in the future, once the dust has settled around the MCU’s multiverse, the pieces have shifted around the board and Holland signs a new contract.