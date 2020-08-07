25 New Movies Were Released On Demand This Weekend

As most theatres around the world still remain closed, folks are hungry for any new content they can get their hands on and have turned to streaming and on demand to fulfill their needs. Thankfully, both platforms have really been stepping up and with the latter, in particular, this weekend brings a lot to get excited about.

For one thing, several big stars have new movies debuting digitally today, while a number of more under the radar films are also making their premieres on demand. In total, you’ve got a whopping total of 25 new titles available to rent/buy as of today, Friday, August 7th, and below, you can see the full list of options.

To Buy:

Weathering With You

The Tax Collector

Love Under the Rainbow

Lucky Grandma

Fantastic Fungi

She Dies Tomorrow

Waiting For the Barbarians

Spinster

To Rent:

Around the Sun

Alice

Star Light

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World

Crshd

Red Penguins

Exit Plan

Black Water: Abyss

All I Can Say

Ride Your Wave

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Senior Love Triangle

I Used to Go Here

Paydirt

The Secret Garden

Made in Italy

A Nice Girl Like You

So, where to begin? Well, a lot of these are lower budget efforts that may not appeal to a wide range of viewers, but there are definitely a number of notable movies here.

For instance, we’ve got David Ayer going back to his roots with The Tax Collector, a gritty crime thriller starring Shia LaBeouf. It hasn’t got the strongest reviews so far, but it does promise another committed performance from the actor, with the Transformers star getting his entire chest tattooed for real for the role.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance all headline Waiting for the Barbarians. Though if you thought that exceptional roster of talent might lead to an electrifying movie, think again. Currently, the pic sits at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes and looks destined to go down as a wholly forgettable affair.

Of course, if neither of those interest you, you can also dig into Liam Nesson’s latest effort, Made in Italy. In what marks a nice change of pace from his typical action fare, this one sees the actor playing “a bohemian artist who travels from London to Italy with his estranged son to sell the house they inherited from his late wife.”

But tell us, do any of these movies appeal to you? And if so, which ones will you be checking out? As always, let us know down below.