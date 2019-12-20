28 Months Later Reportedly In Development, Danny Boyle May Return

Almost two decades ago, Danny Boyle’s Rage virus tore through the streets of London and its surrounding boroughs in what still remains one of the best zombie movies ever: 28 Days Later. And though talk of the director returning to the franchise has been on and off ever since, fans have never given up hope that one day he might give us another outing to feast on.

True, there was the less-than-stellar 28 Weeks Later which Juan Carlos Fresnadillo got behind the camera for, but moviegoers have long pined for a Danny Boyle-directed 28 Months Later. And now, at long last, it sounds like it might actually happen. And it could materialize sooner than you think.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who’ve delivered previous horror-based scoops to us like Bill Murray will return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a Swamp Thing movie is in the works, both of which were later confirmed – a new script is now being written for 28 Months Later and apparently, there’s a chance that Boyle might return to helm the project. It’s unclear if he’s been formally contacted or if the plan is just to get him back, but we’re told it could definitely happen.

Plot details are still scarce but as per the title, we’ve been informed that the story would take place 28 months after the last movie and feature characters from both of the previous films. Who exactly might return in front of the camera is still unknown, but our sources say the threequel is definitely happening – with or without Boyle’s involvement. Though the hope is certainly to get him to direct.

Obviously, this is fantastic news, as like we said above, 28 Days Later is an excellent zombie thriller, with critics praising it for its stark, gripping storyline and an eerie depiction of a desolate London. And while the follow-up wasn’t quite as good, together they remain a satisfying duology. One that we now can’t wait to see continued and expanded upon with 28 Months Later.