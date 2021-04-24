3 More Conjuring Movies Reportedly In Development

Most horror franchises tend to run out of gas long before they reach their eighth installment, but Warner Bros.’ Conjuring universe has benefited massively from spinning itself off into multiple directions. The adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren are positioned as the marquee adventures within the framework of the series, but there are so many references to various other demons and paranormal events that there’s plenty of further material to mine for the foreseeable future.

We’re less than six weeks away from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releasing into theaters and on HBO Max, but as of yet there are no further outings in the shared mythology officially marked in the calendar. Of course, stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have already admitted that they’d love to return for more sequels, while The Nun star Bonnie Aarons still hopes that her next solo effort will eventually make it out of development hell, having made very little progress since it was first announced in April 2019.

Where things will go next remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that there are three further Conjuring movies in the works, though the tipster doesn’t offer anything more than that, so it’s unclear if he’s talking about additional supernatural shenanigans revolving solely around the Warrens or the wider universe. If it’s the latter, then The Nun 2 and The Crooked Man are still floating around behind the scenes at the studio, with a fourth Conjuring bringing it up to three without much additional legwork required.

If it’s the former, though, then we could be waiting a while for any potential fourth, fifth and sixth Conjurings given Wilson and Farmiga’s packed schedules, not to mention the fact that it’s taken eight years just to bring the first trilogy to the big screen.