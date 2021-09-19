3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.

Neeson’s The Marksman is currently in seventh position on the rankings as per FlixPatrol, while Statham has two efforts in the Top 20 thanks to the demented Crank and Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. However, neither of them can hold a candle to Denzel, who has a trio of popular hits dominating Netflix as we speak.

On the global chart, Tony Scott’s violent 2004 effort Man on Fire is nestled in second behind Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Kate, with The Equalizer 2 once again cracking the Top 10 having already found a new lease of life earlier this year. To top it all off, Safe House remains the number one film among customers in the United States, so it looks as though everybody’s having a Washington weekend.

Even after three decades and change at the top of the Hollywood A-list, Denzel’s star power shows no signs of fading, even if his only release so far this year saw him earn more money from The Little Things than the movie itself made at the box office.