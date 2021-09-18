3 Foreign-Language Originals Are Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix is a worldwide enterprise, with the streaming service currently boasting well over 200 million subscribers globally. While almost 40% of that total comes from the United States alone, international originals have been growing in popularity, resulting in some huge smash hits for the platform.

France’s Lupin and Spain’s Money Heist comfortably rank among Netflix’s ten most popular in-house episodic efforts ever, while Germany’s Dark is arguably one of the best sci-fi shows ever made. In terms of feature films we’ve seen the likes of Oxygen, Sentinelle, Blood Red Sky, Space Sweepers and more all generate huge viewership numbers since the beginning of 2021, and there are currently a trio of foreign-language movies residing on the Top 10 list, as per FlixPatrol.

German survival thriller Prey has been playing well, having remained in the Top 10 since debuting last week, where it’s been joined by a pair of newcomers that premiered on Friday. Romania’s The Father Who Moves Mountains finds a former intelligence officer risk everything to find his son after he goes missing on a snowbound hiking trip, and it’s currently occupying sixth position.

One place ahead in fifth is The Stronghold, a French actioner that sees a trio of cops looking to bust a major drug network, before one of their informants puts them in a difficult position. All three are well worth checking out, and fully deserve the audience they’re currently finding.