3 Great MCU Movies Are Dominating Disney Plus Today

Disney Plus users are often digging into the wealth of MCU content that the Mouse House’s streaming platform has to offer, but today subscribers are going Marvel crazy. No less than three of the franchise’s movies are dominating on the site, as according to FlixPatrol’s latest figures, the seventh most popular film on D+ in the US right now is Avengers: Endgame, the eighth is Avengers: Infinity War and the ninth is Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Clearly, folks are in the mood to revisit the Avengers pics, but it’s worth noting that the first of the MCU’s team-up extravaganzas, The Avengers, is not currently in the platform’s Top 10. So, why are subscribers lapping up the other Avengers films but not the first one? The answer to that likely lies with the fact that WandaVision is also the #1 most viewed TV show on Disney Plus right now.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision made their debuts in Age of Ultron, with their love story and Wanda’s grief over Vision’s loss being further explored in Infinity War and Endgame. Throw in Captain America: Civil War and you have the unconventional couple’s full history. With the next outing of WV still a few days away, it makes sense to go back to the Avengers movies to scratch that itch instead. Not to mention that D+ actively encourages users to watch one of those films once you’ve finished an episode.

This week’s WandaVision is actually the penultimate installment (unless there’s something to those rumors of a secret 10th outing) and now that the cat is out of the bag about the show’s true villain, expect some fireworks in Westview this Friday on Disney Plus as Wanda’s fake reality begins to crumble.