3 Ryan Reynolds Movies Are Reportedly Getting New Sequels

Ryan Reynolds might currently have thirteen movies in various stages of development, but that number will be brought down to a much more manageable eleven by the end of the year once The Croods: A New Age and Free Guy hit theaters. Then again, if recent reports are to be believed and Kevin Feige is preparing to offer him the single biggest deal in the history of Marvel Studios, that instantly adds at least another ten projects onto an already packed schedule.

The former Green Lantern seems to have made it his mission to become the busiest man in Hollywood, especially when you factor in his rapidly expanding business empire. Indeed, the 43 year-old is already attached to Deadpool 3 along with 6 Underground, Detective Pikachu and Hobbs & Shaw sequels, among many others, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that he could soon be adding another three onto the list.

According to the tipster, a third entry in The Hitman’s Bodyguard series, a follow-up for Free Guy and a long-delayed sequel to popular rom-com The Proposal are all in the works now. And while the first two seem pretty likely to end up happening, The Proposal 2 might have a bit of a harder time getting off the ground given that it’s been over a decade since the original and there’s not much evidence to suggest that there would even be an appetite from audiences to see more.

As for the others, if The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard matches the profitability of the first one, which raked in over $180 million globally on a budget rumored to be around the $50 million mark, then we’ll no doubt see The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Second Cousin Twice Removed soon after. And Free Guy 2 seems to be a pretty safe bet as well, with Ryan Reynolds admitting that he’s in love with both the movie and the concept. That being said, as one of the few blockbusters arriving before the end of 2020, there are still question marks surrounding how high it can fly at the box office.