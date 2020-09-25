Ryan Reynolds Named AdWeek’s Brand Visionary Of 2020

Not content with being one of the biggest and highest-paid movie stars on the planet, Ryan Reynolds also appears to be intent on conquering the business world. The 43 year-old has been building up quite the impressive portfolio in recent years, and continues to diversify his investments in an apparent attempt to keep himself insanely busy.

As well as having thirteen movies in various stages of development, Reynolds also retains a controlling interest in Aviation Gin despite selling up to the tune of $600 million earlier this year. Not only that, but he’s one of the owners of Mint Mobile, the affordable wireless provider that managed the impossible and lured Rick Moranis out of retirement for a recent commercial.

The 6 Underground star also sits on the board of directors at Match Group, who own a whole host of high-profile dating services, founded and operates the Maximum Effort advertising agency and is now teaming up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney to purchase and invest in one of the oldest soccer teams in the world.

New Images Released From Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Action Comedy Free Guy 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

He even made a brief venture into the world of streaming services, although this was done entirely for his own amusement. Hugh Jackman’s coffee company may have been subjected to a trolling campaign similar to the one Reynolds carries out on a regular basis against his longtime friend, but it seems there’s really only one winner in their long-running battle when it comes to the business side of things.

Trade publication AdWeek has named Ryan Reynolds as their 2020 Brand Visionary, based on how rapidly he’s expanded his empire while retaining the signature style of self-effacing humor and relatability that made him such a widely popular and successful figure in the first place. And as the actor/writer/producer/gin magnate/ad mogul/entrepreneur/soccer team owner continues to build his brand, we can’t wait to see what he dips his feet into next.