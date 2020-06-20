4 Great Original Movies Are Dominating On Netflix Today

Netflix Originals are some of the service’s most successful content, and immensely popular shows like Money Heist, Stranger Things and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness have brought in record viewer numbers. While not every new original release is quite so beloved, the sheer amount of them ensures that the streaming platform always has something for fans of nearly every genre. As a matter of fact, Netflix’s Top 10 list is being dominated today by four very different Netflix Originals, and some of them are high-quality content that you’re not going to want to miss.

Sitting at #2 is Feel the Beat, a comedy about a self-absorbed dancer who’s banned from Broadway and ends up coaching a team of misfit dancers back in her hometown in Wisconsin. Critics seems to like it so far, so it should make for a fun and lighthearted weekend watch.

The #3 spot is currently occupied by French action film Lost Bullet. This story centers around a mechanic who’s facing murder charges and must track down a car that contains a single bullet that could be the very proof that would exonerate him. If you need some excitement in your life, this is your movie.

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods is sitting at #5 right now. This compelling and incredibly well-received film tells the tale of Vietnam War vets who go back to the country to retrieve a buried treasure and the remains of their fallen squad leader. It’s one of the best new movies on Netflix, so don’t miss it.

Wasp Network, a film about Cuban spies in America during the 90s, is occupying the #8 spot. It’s sitting at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes though, indicating that it might be a bit of an acquired taste, but it’s clearly impressing someone considering its stint on the Top 10 list, so you may very well find that it’s worth your time.

There are also a handful of Netflix Original titles already announced for August, and there are sure to be even more announced soon. So, keep your eyes peeled for updates. In the meantime, you can check out what’s coming throughout the rest of June, or take a look at what’s been announced so far for July.