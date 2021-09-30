5 Batman Movies Are Dominating Streaming This Week

It doesn’t matter how many times the character is rebooted, reinvented or updated; people are never going to grow tired of Batman. Next year alone we’re getting three different versions of the iconic superhero on the big screen, with Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck all suiting up and reporting for duty.

DC are also expanding into the world of podcasting via Batman: The Audio Adventures and Spotify’s Batman: Unburied, so you won’t be shocked to hear that 25% of HBO Max’s Top 20 most-watched list is comprised of movies where the Caped Crusader takes center stage, as per FlixPatrol.

To further reinforce Batman’s malleable nature, a quartet of different actors play Bruce Wayne across five projects, four of which are animated. Both parts of The Dark Knight Returns currently reside in the Top 5, with Peter Weller bringing his grizzled gravitas to the adaptation of Frank Miller’s iconic run.

Reliable character actor Bruce Greenwood lends his talents to the title hero in Batman: Under the Red Hood, with DC Animated Universe veteran Jason O’Mara headlining Bad Blood as the World’s Greatest Detective. Rounding out the list and still holding firm on the viewership charts is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which sees Ben Affleck’s world weary costumed crimefighter assembling the titular team to save the universe from Steppenwolf and Darkseid.