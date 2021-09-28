Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-Ray Trailer Remains Unlisted

Is there some sort of wide-ranging conspiracy in play that has Warner Bros. doing their best to bury Zack Snyder’s Justice League at every turn? The short answer is a very firm no, but everybody loves a little sensationalism every now and again, while it also fits the narrative fans have been pushing for years.

The studio has regularly faced accusations that they never wanted the Snyder Cut to exist in the first place, and did their best to sweep it under the rug. If that was truly the case, then they never would have handed the filmmaker a reported $70 million to make it a reality.

While it was probably never WB’s intention to make the project a reality, the boardroom ultimately let it happen because they knew it would generate a ton of buzz and yield an uptick in HBO Max subscriber numbers. Which it did, so mission accomplished.

As per Small Screen, the studio’s official YouTube channel still hasn’t listed the official Blu-ray trailer for the project, once again leading to chatter that it’s being erased from the collective consciousness. Then again, it did top the sales charts by outselling its nearest rival by a five-to-one margin, so that doesn’t really hold much water, either.

So where does the truth really lie? In among all the SnyderVerse scuttlebutt, the closest guess we can hazard is that the higher-ups never wanted Zack Snyder’s Justice League to exist, but they begrudgingly gave it the green light because they knew it would make them money, which it did, so everybody sort of won in the end.