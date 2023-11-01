5 Day of the Dead movies to ring in Dia de los Muertos in style

Death is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean we have to fear it, and that very idea is at the center of the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The celebration focuses on honoring and connecting with our loved ones, dead or alive, and it’s a beautiful and sentimental notion.

It’s evident that the Day of the Dead is meant to be a celebratory holiday by just one glance at the music, decor, and food created to celebrate the traditional holiday. Celebrated each year on Nov. 1 & 2, families gather together to celebrate those who have passed by creating colorful altars, or Ofrendas, to honor the deceased, as well as leaving gifts at their gravesites.

Many films have been released over the years to showcase the holiday traditions while also creating unique stories within the theme of Dia de los Muertos. To help bring the magic of the Day of the Dead into your home, whether you celebrate or not, here are five films to showcase what the holiday is all about.

Coco

Arguably the most famous Dia de los Muertos project on this list, the 2017 Pixar film Coco brings the culture to life with vibrant imagery and a catchy yet emotional soundtrack. Focused on the Rivera family, Coco tells the story of Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), an aspiring musician who attempts to break the band his family has on music.

In his escapades, he unintentionally causes himself to become invisible to the living but can now see the dead. Reuniting with his deceased relatives, Miguel has until sunrise to find out the truth about his family and return to the land of the living. You can stream Coco on Disney Plus.

The Book of Life

Reel FX Animation may be best known for the work they’ve done on other collaborative projects, but the animation studio made a splash with its 2014 take on Day of the Dead in The Book of Life. Before he emerged as Cassian Andor, Diego Luna starred as Manolo Sanchez, a young man who wants to be a musician rather than follow his family’s legacy. Somehow, he ends up with his deceased family in the Land of the Remembered. Sound familiar?

While on paper, The Book of Life and Coco have a lot in common; the films have wildly different takes on their family drama, as well as the source of conflict for each movie. Plus, though The Book of Life features some original songs, it takes on more of a jukebox musical vibe with performances of “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,” “Creep,” and even “Just a Friend.” You can stream The Book of Life on Max.

Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life

While watching fictional stories about Dia de los Muertos are great, for those unfamiliar with the holiday, many of the film’s most prominent moments may be lost on them. If you want a more in-depth look at the celebrations, a 2020 documentary has you covered.

Showcasing various rituals performed across all of Mexico on November 1 & 2, Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life, will give you an intimate look at what this holiday means to people everywhere. You can watch Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life now on YouTube, Vudu, Plex, or Tubi.

Macario

For those looking for a more mature take on the holiday, the 1960 Academy Award-nominated film Macario provides just that. The supernatural drama focuses on a woodcutter named Macario (Ignacio López Tarso), who, on the eve of the Day of the Dead, meets God, the Devil, and Death itself. Sharing a meal with Death, Macario ends up befriending him and is given the power of healing, but not without a warning from Death.

Regarded by many film critics as one of the greatest Spanish films of all time, Macario was the first to be nominated for Best Foreign Language Feature at the Oscars and even debuted at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival. Macario is available for streaming on Sling TV.

La Leyenda de la Nahuala

One of the most successful Spanish films in recent history, La Leyenda de la Nahuala, plays into the supernatural elements of Dia de los Muertos, offering a more horror-esque movie. Focused on the story of a haunted house with souls desperate to cross to the other side, two young brothers are crucial to fighting off a mysterious spirit called La Nahuala.

The film was a direct-to-DVD release in the U.S., but in Mexico, La Leyenda de la Nahuala spawned five sequels and a Netflix original series. Like the first movie’s theme, the Leyendas series focuses on different legends in each installment. You can stream La Leyenda de la Nahuala on Netflix now.