We May End Up Getting 5 MCU Movies In 2023

Marvel recently announced four theatrical release dates for 2023. While this may seem like a lot, there’s actually a pretty good chance that yet another MCU movie arrives in the same year, too.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us last month that a Joker sequel was happening, which was confirmed earlier today – it seems likely that Sony will decide to drop Spider-Man 4 some time in 2023, despite the already packed MCU schedule. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, and the studio could still hold off until 2024, but from what we understand, 2023 is looking more probable.

It’s important to keep in mind that the Sony hack of 2014 confirmed that the studio plans to release one solo Spider-Man movie every two years. They’ve stuck to this timetable closely over the past few installments, too, with Spider-Man: Homecoming hitting theaters in 2017, Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out in 2019 and Spider-Man 3 scheduled for July 2021. We previously reported that the lack of a release date for the web-slinger in 2023 could spell trouble, but now it seems like there’s nothing to worry about.

That being said, with five MCU films potentially arriving in the same year, fans might find themselves burned out on the constant barrage of material. All of these movies plus the many other MCU projects on Disney+ could lead to folks becoming tired of superhero content. After all, as the old saying goes, sometimes less is more.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Additionally, Marvel’s four-film-a-year plan means that they’ll drop one of their movies every financial quarter. Throwing another Spider-Man flick into the mix means that at least two of their pics will now be forced to compete with one another at the box office. Then again, we’ve also been told that the studio isn’t worried about this and are fine with a potential 2023 release.

What do you think, though? Should Sony drop Spider-Man 4 in 2023 and make it so we have five MCU movies coming out that year? Sound off below with your thoughts.