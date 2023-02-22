5 unannounced DC characters James Gunn might be bringing to the DCU

The speculation regarding the characters coming to the DCU grows by the day, and DC Studios co-head James Gunn teased that five more unannounced characters are on the way.

A poll shared by Screen Rant via IGN listed 10 DC characters fans would want to see in the DC Universe. These characters included Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Martian Manhunter, Zatanna, Lobo, Brainiac, Deathstroke, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Mr. Freeze, The Court of Owls, and John Constantine. The conversation was made sweeter when Gunn implied that some would be coming by replying, “Will 5 of 10 do?” With at least half of this list confirmed as viable candidates for the new DCU, it’s time to piece together which ones are most likely to make the cut.

DC characters who might not make the cut

Before getting into the ones we’ll probably see sooner rather than later, it’s best to get the ones we won’t be seeing out of the way first. Martian Manhunter needs to be part of the new DCU, but he might have to wait until the rest of the Justice League members have formed first. Batman will have the Brave and the Bold movie, while Superman will have Superman: Reborn. The Amazons will be featured in the Game of Thrones-inspired Paradise Lost, and Gunn has implied that Wonder Woman will appear in the DCU sooner rather than later. Martian Manhunter should be a priority, but with so many other heroes that need to be set up, it could be a long wait before we see him.

Deathstroke is one of DCU’s biggest villains, but he needs to be introduced alongside the Teen Titans. Slade Wilson is a mercenary and started out as a Teen Titans villain first before becoming a threat to the whole DCU. Until a Teen Titans project is announced, it’s best to leave him in the toy box for now. Mr. Freeze is one of Batman’s greatest rogues, but there have been rumors that Freeze will be one of the main villains in The Batman: Part 2, and considering Matt Reeves has hinted at wanting to use the character, Gunn might not want to step on his toes. The same goes for The Court of Owls. This ancient and clandestine group has been hinted at in The Batman, so we’ll probably see them in the Elseworlds Universe rather than the DCU.

Last, as cool as the back-alley necromancer John Constantine would be, he’s had ample opportunities to shine, and when they reintroduce him it should be well-thought-out and fresh. Constantine has had a TV series titled Constantine, and he joined the cast of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. When he comes back to live-action, it should be for the Justice League Dark project, which hasn’t been confirmed after J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark show was canceled, but this still needs to happen.

Here are the five DC characters most likely to join the DCU.

Dick Grayson/Nightwing

Image via DC Comics

Dick Grayson has to be at the top of this list. He’s one of DC’s most popular heroes with an ardent fanbase standing in his corner through thick and thin. The first Robin grew out of the role of Batman’s sidekick to become his own hero of Blüdhaven, Nightwing, and he’s forged a legacy that makes him a lynchpin in this universe. He co-founded and has been the leader of the Teen Titans and the Titans, and although Batman founded the Outsiders, Nightwing has led the team on numerous occasions. Nightwing has been criminally underserved in Batman movies. The panned Batman Forever and Batman & Robin wasn’t exactly an accurate portrayal of the Bat-mythos, but that’s a major reason to do Nightwing justice. Gunn confirmed that the Bat-family would be in The Brave and the Bold, which means that Grayson is all but a shoo-in.

Jason Todd/Red Hood

Image via DC Comics

Jason Todd is the second Robin, and although his path looks dramatically different than his elder brother’s, he’s still a prominent part of the DCU. Jason was a street kid who had a hard time playing by Batman’s rules. He went against his mentor’s orders and goes after Joker who was holding his mother hostage, and the Clown Prince of Crime not only beats him with a crowbar, he blows up the building he’s in. This isn’t the end for Jason, however, and when he comes back as the Red Hood he has it out against Batman for not seeking revenge for his death. It’s a major turning point for the whole Bat-family and — as mentioned before — since they will be in The Brave and the Bold, chances are Jason will be included. He adds so much drama to the family, and dealing with a returned Jason blowing up Batman’s spot would be incredibly exciting to watch on the big screen.

Lobo

Image via DC Comics

So much conversation has been made around this character that it only makes sense to use him in the DCU. He’s a hyper-violent bounty hunter with a foul mouth who would be a perfect addition to this cinematic universe. A Lobo series could be the perfect way to give the character proper time to be fleshed out and to avoid him becoming one-note. He’s brash, but he’s not completely without his principles. Or, he could be introduced in another DC project before starring in his own. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would be the perfect place to introduce him. Supergirl going toe-to-toe with the Main Man would be a huge selling point for the film and he fits well into the intergalactic story. Having a wildcard as big as Lobo around adds high levels of electricity that’s hard to match.

Brainiac

Image via DC Comics

We’ve had enough of General Zod and Lex Luthor as Superman’s main antagonists. It’s time for Brainiac to be given the chance to give the Man of Steel a run for his money in Superman: Legacy. The all-powerful A.I. bent on world destruction is the perfect combatant for Superman. In the DC Animated Universe and in The CW’s Smallville, Brainiac was responsible for the destruction of Krypton, and that would be a stellar concept to bring into the cinematic universe. It connects Kal-El to his home planet, and he’d have to face the tragedy of his past by protecting Earth from facing the same fate. The story could also be a commentary on our reliance on technology, and any way you look at it, Brainiac would be a beneficial villain for the DCU to have amongst its ranks.

Zatanna

Image via DC Comics

It’s way past due for the sorceress supreme of the DCU. Her father, esteemed magician Giovanni Zatara, trained her in the ways of magic from a young age, making her a veritable all-star when it comes to using magic. All she has to do is speak words backward and it happens, and this ability to manipulate reality makes her one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics. She’s been a part of the Justice League and the Justice League Dark, and beyond her strength, she’s a fascinating character deserving of a beautifully adapted character arc. She has strong connections to Bruce Wayne, showing him a world of magic that’s alien to him, and though she’s got her career as a stage magician on lock, balancing superhero matters and her personal life is another thing. DC Comics has so many iconic women and it’s way past due for everyone to know who Zatanna is.