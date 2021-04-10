6 Underground 2 Reportedly Bringing Back The Whole Main Cast

Over 80 million people watched Michael Bay’s 6 Underground in the first four weeks following its arrival to the Netflix library in December 2019, but you can guarantee that the overwhelming majority of those viewers wouldn’t be able to tell you the names of five characters that played major roles in the movie, and even three might be pushing it.

It was ironic for a Bay blockbuster to label its principal cast with numbers instead of their actual birth handles when the filmmaker’s interest in the human element has always been a distant second behind the spectacle. And even when the titular crew open up and share their official nomenclature with each other, they don’t get surnames.

Of course, nobody watched 6 Underground for in-depth character studies and a logical plot, so at least the set pieces managed to deliver. The cast have already thrown around some ideas for a second installment, too, but as of yet, it hasn’t been officially added to the Netflix docket. However, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the entire main ensemble will be back for another round, which is exciting news for fans of Camille, Blaine, Amelia, Javier and Billy in addition to Ryan Reynolds’ One, who’s still keeping quiet about his past life for now.

If 6 Underground 2 is indeed in active development at Netflix, we won’t be seeing it for a long time yet given that Reynolds has roughly 400 projects in the works all across Hollywood, which are poised to keep him occupied for the foreseeable future. That being said, the ending of the first movie deliberately kept the door wide open for sequels and without having to worry about such things as box office returns, Netflix will be keenly aware that the combination of director and star is more than enough to guarantee a big audience.