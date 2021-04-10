Jim Carrey And Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Developing Superhero Comedy With Musical Elements

Ryan Reynolds is apparently on a mission to become the busiest actor on the planet, and he’s definitely on his way there. Not only does he have delayed blockbuster Free Guy and buddy movie sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard coming to theaters this summer, but Netflix’s mega budget action comedy Red Notice is set to hit the streaming service before the end of 2021.

The 44 year-old jumped straight into The Adam Project for the streamer less than two weeks after wrapping Red Notice, while pre-production is firmly underway on Spirited, AppleTV+’s musical retelling of A Christmas Carol, which has Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer set to co-star. If that wasn’t enough, he’ll appear alongside John Krasinski in the latter’s next directorial effort Imaginary Friends, which has been dated for November 2023, and there’s also the small matter of Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios.

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Photos From His Netflix Time Travel Movie 1 of 5

Meanwhile, Reynolds has video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair and comic drama Upstate in the works at Netflix, along with Universal’s family comedy Everyday Parenting Tips, so free time is a valuable commodity. However, that hasn’t stopped insider Daniel Richtman from linking the star with countless other projects, and the latest from the tipster is that he’s developing a superhero comedy with musical elements that would see him star opposite Jim Carrey.

There are no further details available, and while this isn’t the first time that Richtman has mentioned this particular film, in recent months he’s also connected Ryan Reynolds with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Jumanji 3, a Netflix Sherlock Holmes movie, Hasbro’s M.A.S.K., sequels to Van Wilder, The Adam Project and The Proposal, a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, a live-action Disney fairytale, Adam Wingard’s ThunderCats, and The Mandalorian. In any case, it’ll be years before he manages to get through the projects that have actually been officially announced, so any hypothetical ones are much, much further down the line.