Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Ryan Reynolds For Sherlock Holmes Role In New Movie

Ryan Reynolds is certainly going to be a very busy man over the next couple of years. We already know that Disney wants the 43-year-old to headline two of their upcoming live-action remakes, while also continuing to anchor the Deadpool franchise as the crass superhero transitions into the MCU. Furthermore, he has two more potential blockbusters coming out shortly, as Free Guy and The Croods: A New Age both hit theaters in December, which are just a couple of the ten flicks he currently has in the works.

And as if that isn’t enough, the movie star is now apparently in talks with Netflix to take on some sort of new Sherlock Holmes vehicle as well. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the Deadpool star is being eyed to play the iconic sleuth in an upcoming project being developed by the streaming giant, which is presumably completely separate from any other take on the character. Meaning it’s not related to the Enola Holmes franchise, the BBC series, or Robert Downey Jr.’s movies.

That unfortunately means we likely won’t be seeing him team up with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Downey Jr. or Jude Law in the upcoming adaptation, but still, the prospect of having Reynolds suit up as the great detective is certainly an exciting one.

“Some projects that are listed to be interested in Ryan Reynolds for lead; Another Sherlock film project in development for Netflix. No farther details yet,” says Richtman.

Of course, Sherlock material appears to be all the rage lately, considering the booming success of the aforementioned streaming service’s recent release Enola Holmes. Maybe Reynolds saw all the love that the aforementioned Cavill’s been receiving online for his take on the character and decided he wanted some for himself, too? Either way, it looks like he’ll continue to dominate screens big and small for the foreseeable future.

Tell us, though, are you excited at the idea of the actor possibly tackling Sherlock Holmes, or are you already tired of seeing his face everywhere? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!