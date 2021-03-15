Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyeing Live-Action Disney Fairytale Project

The last thing Ryan Reynolds should be doing is signing on to any more movies, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to grow impatient over the lack of Deadpool in their lives, despite Kevin Feige confirming that the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing will be the franchise’s first canonical R-rated installment, albeit one that isn’t shooting until next year at the earliest.

In the meantime, Reynolds has buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, video game-inspired action comedy Free Guy and Netflix’s mega budget blockbuster Red Notice all set for release before the end of 2021, while he’s only just finished working on the streaming service’s The Adam Project, with AppleTV+’s festive musical Spirited opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer looking like it might be next on the docket.

Even then, he’s still attached to co-write and star in Netflix comedy Upstate along with video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair, Universal’s high concept monster comedy Everyday Parenting Tips and 20th Century Studios’ Clue remake, which was eyeing The Muppets‘ James Bobin to direct last year after Jason Bateman dropped out. That’s without even mentioning any potential sequels to Hobbs & Shaw, Detective Pikachu or 6 Underground, while Red Notice could also be a franchise-starter given Netflix’s desire to have a marquee multi-film series of their own.

Nonetheless, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Ryan Reynolds wants to star in a live-action Disney fairytale project at some point, but the tipster doesn’t offer anything more than that. If he finds the time, though, then there are new versions of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, The Sword in the Stone and many more all in the works at the Mouse House, so he wouldn’t be short of options.