Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Play A Mandalorian In Star Wars Universe

Mandalorians have always been amongst the most popular species in the Star Wars universe, thanks to the beloved Boba Fett, but Disney Plus’ smash hit The Mandalorian has only increased the race’s stature in the franchise. So much so that one of the biggest names in Hollywood is apparently chomping at the bit for the chance to don a beskar helmet and play one in the saga.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared an intriguing new rumor on his Patreon page claiming that Ryan Reynolds wants to portray a Mandalorian in Star Wars. That’s all Richtman had to offer up, though, so we’re left to theorize about the specifics. From what he’s saying, however, it sounds like Reynolds must be a big fan of The Mandalorian and has reached out to Lucasfilm to let them know that he’d love to get involved with the franchise somehow.

If the actor did end up as part of Star Wars, he’d be the latest key player in the Marvel universe to cross over into that galaxy far, far away. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is attached to (at least) one project, with Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi helming another, after his voice/guest director role in The Mandalorian season 1.

Reynolds is an exceptionally busy guy, though, so it seems unlikely that he’s about to become Star Wars’ next leading man. Maybe we can expect him to turn up for another of his surprise cameos, like in Hobbs & Shaw, either in Waititi’s film or elsewhere in the saga. After all, one way to match Luke Skywalker’s return in Mando‘s season 2 finale would be to have Reynolds appear at the end of the next run.

In any case, Ryan Reynolds will soon be seen in Free Guy, hitting theaters this August. The Mandalorian, meanwhile, heads back into production in April before arriving on D+ next year.