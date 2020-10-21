Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Hasbro’s M.A.S.K. Movie

Hasbro are determined to launch a cinematic universe based on their extensive range of toy lines, even if the experiment has brought decidedly mixed results so far. Michael Bay’s Transformers films may have raked in billions of dollars at the box office, but reviews were never exactly kind and takings dropped by over $500 million between Age of Extinction and The Last Knight.

Ironically, Bumblebee was the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise despite being the best by some distance, and another reboot for the Autobots and Decepticons is already in the works. The two G.I. Joe movies, meanwhile, underwhelmed from both a critical and commercial perspective, and Paramount will be hoping that next year’s Snake Eyes proves to be a hit. There was also Peter Berg’s Battleship in 2012, but you’d be forgiven for completely forgetting that it even existed in the first place.

A Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover has been rumored for years, of course, and the most recent reports have said that M.A.S.K. could also be added into the mix for even more brand synergy. And while that’s yet to be confirmed, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Ryan Reynolds is being eyed for the role of Matt Trakker, the founder and leader of the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, who is presumably also responsible for the pretty serious error in the group’s name.

A big screen adaptation of M.A.S.K. has been in the works since 2015, with The Fate of the Furious‘ F. Gary Gray signing on to direct a couple of years back, and according to Richtman, the project is now moving forward. No further details were provided, but Hasbro have already confirmed that a Power Rangers shared universe is coming from Jonathan Entwistle, and they clearly have no intention of giving up on the rest of their potentially bankable properties. That being said, Ryan Reynolds is busy enough already without adding another project onto his plate, one that would be far from a guaranteed success anyway, so it remains to be seen if he’d even be interested in signing on here.