Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants A Role In Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are the two highest-paid actors in Hollywood, close friends and co-stars in both Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and Netflix’s upcoming action blockbuster Red Notice, so the duo clearly get on like a house on fire and no doubt shoot the breeze about their huge paychecks and respective business empires.

After finally managing to star in a comic book adaptation that wasn’t terrible at the fifth time of asking when Deadpool hit it big, let’s hope Reynolds has passed along some sage advice to Johnson as he gears up to start production on the DCEU’s Black Adam. The Green Lantern star only watched his infamous box office bomb for the first time recently, which followed mountains of speculation that he was set for a secret cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it never felt like a genuine possibility despite the director admitting he’d toyed with the idea very early on.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now offers that Reynolds wants a role in Black Adam, although the tipster doesn’t say whether it would be as Hal Jordan or somebody else altogether. The two A-listers clearly enjoy each other’s company, and there’s been plenty of talk that they’re looking for more projects to star in together, but they’re also two of the busiest names in the business and Reynolds is already prepping Apple TV+ musical comedy Spirited having shot Red Notice and The Adam Project for Netflix almost back to back.

Barely a week goes by without Richtman linking Reynolds to his next feature film, though, and we can now add the Black Adam speculation to the pile that includes his rumored involvement in a Netflix Sherlock Holmes movie, Hasbro’s M.A.S.K., Johnson’s Jumanji 3, sequels to Van Wilder, The Adam Project and The Proposal, a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, a live-action Disney fairytale, Adam Wingard’s ThunderCats, The Mandalorian and many more.