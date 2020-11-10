Ryan Reynolds Reportedly In Talks For New Van Wilder Movie

Ryan Reynolds has finally started to make some headway on those thirteen movies he’s got on his upcoming slate, although he could yet end up adding another one if he officially signs on to reteam with his The Proposal co-star Sandra Bullock for action comedy Lost City of D.

The Croods: A New Age is still tentatively set for release in two weeks, although Free Guy was recently pulled from the schedule and delayed indefinitely. And having only just wrapped Netflix’s globetrotting heist blockbuster Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Reynolds is already gearing up to stick with the streaming service for an untitled time travel project under the direction of Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy, while buddy movie sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in the can and awaiting release next summer as well.

There’s still an awful lot on his plate, though, and it’ll be a while yet before we even get a hint of how long we have to wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. Despite this, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 44 year-old star could be set to return to one of his earliest roles in a sequel to 2002’s Van Wilder: Party Liaison.

“There are talks for RR to come back to his [iconic] role as Van Wilder. No other details yet,” says the tipster.

The National Lampoon comedy was a minor box office hit after raking in over $38 million on a $5 million budget, and despite lukewarm reviews, it nonetheless gave us a hint of how Reynolds’ comedic chops had him destined for superstardom in what was the first leading role of his career.

As you may know, the movie spawned an awful sequel and an even worse prequel that the actor wasn’t involved in, and while he hasn’t headlined a straight-up comedy since The Change-Up almost a decade ago, there are surely much better options out there for him than the return of Van Wilder. Then again, given its status as a cult classic in some circles, many may disagree.