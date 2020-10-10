An Unlikely Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Reportedly Getting A Sequel

It took Ryan Reynolds a long time to ascend to the top of the Hollywood A-list, where he’s now firmly entrenched as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the industry. To get there, though, he followed the path taken by many actors before him by catching his big break in a TV sitcom ahead of making the jump to the big screen.

Following that, he scored his first major leading role in Van Wilder: Party Liaison, and mixed it up in genre flicks Blade: Trinity and the Amityville Horror remake before solidifying his comic chops in Waiting… and Just Friends, both of which did solid business at the box office relative to their respective budgets.

Somewhat surprisingly, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine remained the biggest commercial hit of his career until Deadpool finally arrived seven years later, but the same year he played Wade Wilson for the first time he also showed potential as a romantic lead in Sandra Bullock rom-com The Proposal, which raked in $317 million globally.

It was about as lightweight and disposable as rom-coms get, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that a sequel could be in the works all these years later. No further details are available at the moment, unfortunately, but Reynolds and Bullock are both presumably being eyed to return.

The Proposal ended up with the two characters getting engaged for real after the entire plot hinged on a fake romance in order to ensure that Bullock’s high flying editor didn’t get deported back to Canada, but where a sequel could go is still unclear. In any case, Ryan Reynolds already has thirteen movies in the works and could soon be fielding a massive offer from Marvel Studios, so the last thing he needs is to be signing onto a project that sounds a bit unnecessary at this stage.