Ryan Reynolds And Jim Carrey May Team Up For New Netflix Movie

Ryan Reynolds is slowly but surely making his way through the thirteen movies he had on his upcoming slate just a few months ago, but he might have added another one after entering talks to reteam with Sandra Bullock for action-packed romance The Lost City of D.

The Croods: A New Age already hit theaters in November, while Free Guy was given a new release date in May and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is set for next August. The 44 year-old also recently wrapped Netflix blockbuster Red Notice and is currently hard at work on The Adam Project for the streaming service, while Deadpool 3 finally gained some momentum by hiring a pair of writers in the Molyneux sisters.

Admittedly, that still leaves family fantasy Everyday Parenting Tips, comedy Upstate, the Clue reboot, a musical version of A Christmas Carol and video game adaptation Dragon’s Lair, along with rumored sequels for 6 Underground, Detective Pikachu and Hobbs & Shaw on the docket, but he did at least take a step back on romcom Shotgun Wedding to be replaced by Armie Hammer – although he remains on board as a producer.

As if all that wasn’t enough, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Ryan Reynolds is also circling a Netflix musical comedy, one that would team him up with Jim Carrey. Further details are unclear, but Richtman has linked the latter with every potential project under the sun recently, and the co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham hardly has enough free time to keep adding more and more onto his plate.

That being said, Netflix have the resources to get pretty much whoever they want, so it can’t definitely be ruled out at this stage that they’ll be able to snag both actors. Even if they have to wait a while for their schedules to clear up.